🏭 Hartland Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings With Growth Potential

Hartland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both entry-level and experienced workers. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Medline

Medline Location: Hartland, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift Monday–Friday

Pay: $18.50 – $26.75 per hour

Inspect materials and finished products to make sure they meet quality standards in a medical manufacturing/distribution setting. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can read basic blueprints, and want steady weekday hours with room to grow.

Employer: Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Location: Hartland, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Program CNC equipment for complex parts across industries like aerospace, medical, and robotics. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, PTO, floating holidays, volunteer time off, and a 401(k), plus employee discounts.

Employer: Medline Medical Supply

Location: Hartland, WI

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (AM or PM), 2-2-3 rotating

Pay: Not listed

Run and troubleshoot production machines, handle packaging, and keep quality on track for medical products. Great if you like a fast-paced environment and longer shifts that can mean more days off in between.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Hartland plants are hiring often, and roles can shift fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.