Hartford’s plants are busy and still hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Hartford, WI

Salary: Starting at $17.50/hour (+ $0.75/hour night shift differential)

(+ night shift differential) Type: Part-time

Schedule: 2-3-2 rotating, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (set days: Tue/Wed + every other Sun OR Thu/Fri + every other Sun)

Entry-level role helping finish and pack printed products like magazines and ads. Good fit if you want hands-on work, paid training, and a path into full-time Machine Operator roles at one of Quad’s largest plants.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Hartford, WI

Salary: $32.00 – $42.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour compressed shifts (3/4 or 4/3 rotation), 182 days/year , day or night shift options

12-hour compressed shifts (3/4 or 4/3 rotation), , day or night shift options Perks: Paid relocation for qualified candidates moving 100+ miles

Experienced maintenance role keeping large printing and manufacturing equipment running. Great if you have industrial mechanical experience and want high hourly pay, a compressed schedule, and room to grow in a big, high-tech facility.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.