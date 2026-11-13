Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit Downtown Hartford, WI all day on Saturday, 2026-11-14. Families can see the Santa Train and the 1003 from 10:45 AM to 2:15 PM, followed by the 40th Annual Christmas Parade at 3:00 PM, sponsored by Cobblestone Hotel & Suites - Hartford.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hartford Area Chamber Of Commerce