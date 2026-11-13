Hartford’s manufacturing scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got strong electrical skills, there’s solid money and steady hours waiting for you right now.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Hartford, WI

Salary: $38.00–$48.00 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time

Shifts: 6:00 am–6:00 pm or 6:00 pm–6:00 am (12‑hour compressed rotation, 182 workdays per year )

6:00 am–6:00 pm or 6:00 pm–6:00 am (12‑hour compressed rotation, ) Relocation: Relocation assistance for qualified candidates moving 100+ miles

Hands-on role keeping high-speed production equipment running at one of Quad’s largest plants. You’ll troubleshoot 480V three‑phase systems, motors, VFDs, relays, sensors, and PLC‑controlled machinery, using your tools and schematics to find and fix problems fast.

You’ll do preventive maintenance, support installs and upgrades, and follow strict safety practices (including lockout/tagout). Quad looks for 3+ years of industrial electrical maintenance experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort with PLCs as a diagnostic tool. A four-year engineering degree is not required.

You also get access to full benefits, an on-site fitness center, on-site medical clinic, and room to grow your technical career.

If this sounds like you (or someone you know), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.