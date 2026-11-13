Hartford’s print plants are busy right now, and Quad is hiring for both entry-level and experienced roles. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Hartford, WI

Salary: Starting at $17.50/hour (+ $0.75/hour night shift differential)

(+ night shift differential) Type: Part-time (12-hour shifts, 2-3-2 rotating schedule)

Entry-level role helping finish and pack printed products like magazines and retail ads. You’ll get paid, hands-on training, a clear path to full-time Machine Operator jobs, and access to an on-site fitness center and medical clinic.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Hartford, WI

Salary: Starting at $25.00/hour or more , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time (12-hour compressed schedule, work only 182 days/year)

Experienced Web Offset Press Operator (First Press) role leading a press crew on advanced web offset equipment. Comes with paid relocation for qualified candidates (100+ miles), a climate-controlled plant, and strong growth paths into leadership and technical roles.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.