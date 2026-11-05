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Hartford
Steam Locomotive 1003 visit before Hartford parade
5 days ago
The 1913 Steam Locomotive 1003, along with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Steam Locomotive Heritage Association team, will greet visitors in Downtown Hartford, WI on Saturday, November 14 before the parade.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hartford Area Chamber Of Commerce
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