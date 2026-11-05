🚚 Hartford, WI Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hartford’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and clear schedules, these logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Hartford, WI

Salary: $18.00–$20.00/hour + $3.00/hour night premium

Type: Full-time, night shift (7:00 pm – 7:00 am), 12-hour compressed schedule (3/4 or 4/3 rotation)

You’ll keep one of Quad’s largest print plants moving by supplying machines, moving materials, and loading/unloading trailers. Only 182 workdays per year with full-time benefits, on-site fitness center and clinic, and room to grow into other manufacturing or logistics roles.

Employer: ProAmpac

Location: Hartford, WI (on-site manufacturing facility)

(on-site manufacturing facility) Salary: $100,000–$110,000/year (based on experience)

Type: Full-time, first shift, mainly Monday–Friday

Lead plant-wide production scheduling, demand and capacity planning, and logistics for a global flexible packaging company. This role owns KPIs, inventory strategy, and transportation, and is ideal if you have 5+ years in supply chain/operations and want to build and lead high-performance teams.

(Same role also listed on Indeed here: Operations Planning Manager)

If one of these fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about tailoring your resume to highlight your logistics and planning experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.