🏭 Hartford, WI Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hartford’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are a few solid options right now.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Hartford, WI

Pay: Starting at $17.50/hour (+ $0.75/hour night shift differential)

(+ night shift differential) Type: Part-time, 1st shift on a 2-3-2 rotating schedule

Work with printed products millions of people see—magazines, catalogs, and retail ads—at one of Quad’s largest campuses. This role is great if you want paid training, a path to full-time Machine Operator roles, and access to on-site perks like a fitness center and medical clinic.

Note: This job is listed twice online with different links, but it’s the same position, so it’s only included once here.

Employer: Nucor Corporation (Rytec Division)

Location: Hartford, WI

Type: Full-time , 4x10s (Mon–Thu, 4:30 am–3:00 pm)

, (Mon–Thu, 4:30 am–3:00 pm) Pay: Not listed

Build and finish door assemblies using blueprints and work instructions in a clean, organized shop setting. This is a good fit if you have strong mechanical skills, can lift 50–85 lbs, and want big-company benefits like profit sharing, 401(k) match, paid leave, and zero-deductible medical and dental.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.