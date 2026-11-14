Hartford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both clinical leaders and hands-on providers. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer good pay, steady hours, and strong community impact.

Employer: Eyes On Eyecare (independent private practice)

Eyes On Eyecare (independent private practice) Location: White River Junction, VT & Hanover, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Highly competitive, based on experience (plus sign-on bonus and quarterly incentives)

Monday–Friday only, no weekends, with the option for a 4- or 5-day week. Modern clinics, strong tech, supportive team, and potential future ownership make this a great fit for new grads or experienced ODs who want long-term roots in the Upper Valley.

Employer: Team Placement Government Services

Location: White River Junction, VT (Veterans Health Administration Medical Center)

(Veterans Health Administration Medical Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve veterans in a mobile unit setting, Monday–Friday with four 10-hour shifts. Housing is offered for travelers/non-locals, and you’ll handle a full range of general dentistry while working within a respected federal healthcare system.

Employer: Finitetek

Location: White River Junction, VT

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 per year

Lead nursing operations at a senior living community, guiding staff and overseeing resident care. Ideal for an RN or LPN with at least five years’ experience and a passion for supporting older adults in a safe, dignified, resident-centered setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on schedule, benefits, and growth paths that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.