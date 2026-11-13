🏥 Hartford, VT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings, Solid Pay & No Weekends

Healthcare hiring around Hartford & White River Junction, VT is steady, with good options whether you’re clinical, support staff, or into travel gigs.

Employer: Review of Optometric Business (independent private practice via Eyes On Eyecare)

Review of Optometric Business (independent private practice via Eyes On Eyecare) Location: Hartford, VT / White River Junction, VT & Hanover, NH

Type: Full-time (4- or 5-day workweek, Monday–Friday only )

(4- or 5-day workweek, ) Salary: Highly competitive, based on experience, plus sign-on bonus and quarterly productivity bonuses

Two full-time OD roles in a modern, award-winning private practice with no weekend work, flexible schedule between two nearby offices, and room to grow into specialty care or even future ownership. Strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, PTO, CE support, malpractice, licensing fees) and a possible short-term apartment for relocation make this ideal if you want long-term roots in the Upper Valley.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: White River Junction, VT

Type: Travel / Contract (16 weeks)

(16 weeks) Salary: About $2,176 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts)

Travel OT role with a day shift schedule and a clear weekly pay package, great if you want to boost income and see a new area without a long-term commitment. Coast highlights guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which adds some financial security during the contract.

Employer: Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

Location: White River Junction, VT

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week, hourly, union role)

(37.5 hrs/week, hourly, union role) Salary: From $22/hour (bilingual differential available)

Front-line clinic role mixing admin and basic clinical work—vitals, injections, lab support, check-in/out, and patient education in sexual and reproductive health. You get no overnights, paid training for in-demand clinical skills, solid benefits (PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with match, parental leave), and a mission-driven environment focused on access to care.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.