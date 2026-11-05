🤝 Hartford, VT Community Roles: Multiple State Counseling Openings

Hartford is a solid spot right now if you want to do meaningful work in human services. The State of Vermont is hiring several counselors to help neighbors with disabilities build careers and independence.

Employer: State of Vermont (HireAbility VT – White River Junction Office)

State of Vermont (HireAbility VT – White River Junction Office) Location: Hartford, VT

Type: Full-time, Limited Service

Salary: Not listed (includes full State of Vermont benefits)

Work with adults and young adults with physical, psychological, or cognitive disabilities to help them explore careers, gain credentials, and find jobs. Best fit if you have a master’s degree plus 1+ year of VR experience, strong counseling skills, and are comfortable traveling to homes, work sites, and community providers.

Employer: State of Vermont (HireAbility VT – White River Junction Office)

State of Vermont (HireAbility VT – White River Junction Office) Location: Hartford, VT

Type: Full-time, Limited Service

Salary: Not listed (includes full State of Vermont benefits)

Similar work supporting people with disabilities into employment, but geared to those earlier in their VR career. You’ll do assessment, counseling, case management, and job placement support, and you’ll commit to key grad-level coursework if you don’t already have a rehab counseling master’s.

Employer: State of Vermont (HireAbility VT – White River Junction Office)

State of Vermont (HireAbility VT – White River Junction Office) Location: Hartford, VT

Type: Full-time, Limited Service

Salary: Not listed (includes full State of Vermont benefits)

Great entry point if you have a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years of human services experience. You’ll support clients with disabilities through career exploration, work experiences, and coordination with community providers, with a written plan to earn a related master’s within five years.

If you’re drawn to counseling and want your day-to-day work to really help people in our area, these roles are worth a close look. Click through, check the qualifications, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.