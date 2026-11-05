🎨 Hartford, VT Creative Jobs with Multiple Openings & $69K+ Pay

Hartford’s creative scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in design and digital media. If you love visuals, storytelling, or baking content, these two local jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Vermont Center for Ecostudies (via Design Observer )

Vermont Center for Ecostudies (via ) Location: Hartford / White River Junction, VT (on-site 4+ days/week , not remote)

(on-site , not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$55,000

Lead design for print, web, social, and email to help protect birds, bees, butterflies, and more. This role is great if you’re a strong graphic designer who wants your work to support conservation, enjoys juggling multiple projects, and likes a light-filled office with trails and nearby downtown spots.

Employer: King Arthur Baking Company

Location: White River Junction, VT (hybrid, 3–5 days/week on-site , within ~120 miles)

(hybrid, , within ~120 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,900–$69,300 (commensurate with experience)

Own end-to-end video creation for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and the King Arthur site. Ideal if you have 3+ years in videography/editing, love baking and storytelling, and want solid benefits plus employee ownership perks like ESOP, profit sharing (when targets are met), and paid volunteer time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local creative roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.