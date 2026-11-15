Hartford’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in pro services and financial/insurance. If you’re open to travel or hybrid work, there’s a nice mix of hands-on and leadership roles here.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Hartford, CT (national travel, multi-city role)

(national travel, multi-city role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $221,410–$280,070 base (higher range in select markets) + incentive plan

This is a quota-carrying, executive-level sales hunter role selling ServiceNow-powered solutions into industrial, aerospace, defense, and mobility clients. Heavy focus on net-new pipeline, alliance co-selling with ServiceNow, and AI-enabled enterprise selling.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands

Location: Hartford, CT (territory: CT & Long Island; may expand to NH/Boston)

(territory: CT & Long Island; may expand to NH/Boston) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$95,000 base + bonus

Travel: 75%+

Outside sales role managing and growing dealer/distributor accounts for siding and exterior products. You’ll be on the road visiting job sites, running trainings, attending trade shows, and owning revenue growth in your territory, with day‑1 medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a client in Central CT)

(recruiting for a client in Central CT) Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Lead client relationships and strategic marketing initiatives in a hybrid account + project management role, likely in an agency-style environment. You’ll guide campaigns across digital, media, PR, and social, manage profitability and scope, and use tools like Workfront/Workamajig to keep complex projects on track.

Employer: PwC

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500–$423,780 (range varies by location)

Senior internal comms role leading firmwide change and employee communication strategies. You’ll advise leaders, craft executive messaging, manage complex programs, and mentor comms staff while aligning internal storytelling with PwC’s broader brand.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$210,000

Consulting role focused on sales performance and incentive compensation systems (Varicent, Spiff, Oracle IC, Pigment, Anaplan). You’ll design and configure SPM solutions, lead workstreams, support data and integrations, and help clients modernize how they plan and pay their sales teams.

Employer: The Village for Families & Children

Location: Hartford, CT (occasional travel to Waterbury)

(occasional travel to Waterbury) Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000–$62,000

Hands-on role running social media, email marketing, and design for a long-standing nonprofit. You’ll create content, manage campaigns, support events and fundraising, and help tell impact stories, with solid benefits and tuition/loan support.

Employer: KKR (Global Atlantic Individual Markets)

(Global Atlantic Individual Markets) Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$185,000 base + bonus eligibility

Executive role leading the Sales Operations Support organization for annuity and preneed lines. You’ll own the service model for wholesalers and distribution partners, drive process improvements and self-service tools, and use data to improve performance across operations and sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.