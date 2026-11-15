Hartford’s finance scene is busy right now, with strong demand for tax leaders and tech‑savvy accounting pros. If you’re in CPA, audit, or SAP finance, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid – Hamden & Hartford offices)

(Hybrid – Hamden & Hartford offices) Salary: $130,000 – $155,000 (DOE)

(DOE) Type: Full-time

Lead complex tax work for S‑Corps, partnerships, C‑Corps, individuals, and trusts while advising high‑net‑worth clients. This role offers 23 days PTO, year‑end bonus potential, 401(k) profit sharing up to 5%, and a flexible hybrid schedule.

Employer: KPMG Financial Reporting View (FRV)

Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid/in‑person mix)

(Hybrid/in‑person mix) Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges via link in posting

See KPMG’s via link in posting Type: Full-time (early career)

Great fit if you’re finishing a degree in MIS/Accounting IS and want to blend IT and audit. You’ll test IT controls, support data‑driven audits with tools like AI, SQL, Power BI, and work mostly on financial services clients.

Employer: PwC

Location: Hartford, CT

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 (based on skills, experience, and location)

(based on skills, experience, and location) Type: Full-time

Lead SAP finance workstreams (FI/FICO/Central Finance) for large clients and guide junior consultants. Strong pick if you have 5+ years of SAP finance and want big‑firm benefits, bonus eligibility, and hands‑on transformation projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles and details that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.