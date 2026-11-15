Hartford’s building scene is busy, and superintendents are in demand. If you’ve led ground-up work, there are a few strong options here with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Hartford, CT (Remote + heavy travel across the Northeast)

(Remote + heavy travel across the Northeast) Salary: $85K–$110K + 1.5% commission on gross profit

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Run commercial, mostly ground-up and multifamily projects across multiple states. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), per diem, PTO, and paid holidays. Best for superintendents who like life on the road and have strong safety and site leadership skills.

Employer: Michael Page (multifamily builder)

(multifamily builder) Location: Hartford, CT

Salary: Base salary + annual bonus (exact base not listed)

(exact base not listed) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead ground-up, wood-frame apartment projects (50–300+ units) across CT. Role offers bonus, vehicle allowance or company vehicle, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tech allowance, plus a strong pipeline of local work and long-term growth.

Employer: Michael Page (GC for multifamily & commercial)

(GC for multifamily & commercial) Location: Hartford, CT (projects New Haven–Hartford corridor)

(projects New Haven–Hartford corridor) Salary: $120K–$150K + bonus

Type: Full-time, permanent

Why it’s worth a look: Oversee large ground-up multifamily and commercial jobs from sitework through turnover. Includes medical, PTO, 401(k), travel benefits, and bonus, and is ideal if you have 5+ years as a superintendent and can travel between projects in Central/Southern CT.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.