Hartford’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. From travel roles to academic physician posts, there are solid options whether you’re early in your career or a seasoned specialist.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, Travel, 16-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour night shifts (11pm–7:30am), M–F + on-call

Pay: $3,024 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Work night shifts as a CT Tech in a busy Hartford facility. Great weekly pay and a set schedule if you like nights and want a strong travel package.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, Travel, 26-week contract

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts (7am–7:30pm), every other weekend/holiday

Pay: $2,074 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Day-shift travel RN role on Med Surg/Tele with a long 26-week contract. Good if you want stability, solid pay, and a strong travel agency behind you.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Provide hospice oversight, symptom management, and home visits as needed. Ideal for a physician who values team-based care and supporting patients and families at end of life.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Lead an ECMO/MCS program with a mix of clinical work and program strategy. Great fit for a cardiologist/critical care leader who enjoys quality improvement and education.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Support orthopedic physicians with high-quality diagnostic imaging. Good for licensed rad techs who like hands-on patient care and close teamwork with clinical staff.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Hartford Hospital

Location: 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT

Type: Per diem (listed as Internship), ~16 hrs/week

Float across units under RN supervision, with training provided and a clinical ladder for growth. Great entry point if you’re new to hospital work and want on-the-job learning.

Employer: Nutritious Lifestyles, LLC.

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting $32–$40/hour and up, plus sign-on bonus up to $5,000

Provide nutrition care using a “Food as Medicine” approach, with strong support for new grads and RD2Be candidates. No weekends, flexible schedule, and lots of training and growth perks.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group – Hartford Hospital

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, salaried

Join a large academic hospitalist team with block scheduling, teaching and research options, and robust benefits. Good for IM or FM physicians seeking a stable role in a major tertiary center.

Employer: Connecticut Children’s

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Part-time and Full-time available

Float across PICU, NICU, and pediatric med-surg units, caring for kids of all ages. Great for RNs who like variety, pediatrics, and being part of multiple high-performing teams.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, with strong PTO, 401(k) match, and CE support. Ideal if you want one-on-one care, autonomy, and a field-based role.

Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Split your time between clinic care and teaching residents in an academic outpatient setting. Good for IM physicians who enjoy education, leadership, and quality improvement.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Provide trauma, surgical critical care, and emergency general surgery at a Level I Trauma Center. Best for experienced acute care surgeons who like high-acuity work plus teaching and research.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Focus on preventive cardiology with both inpatient and outpatient care. Great for non-invasive cardiologists who enjoy risk assessment, lifestyle-focused care, and team collaboration.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Handle complex inpatient and outpatient ID consults, antimicrobial stewardship, and infection prevention work. A strong match for ID specialists who like system-wide impact and teaching.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or can tweak schedules for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.