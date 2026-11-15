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Hartford
🏥 Hartford, CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings From Techs to MDs
5 days ago
Hartford’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. From travel roles to academic physician posts, there are solid options whether you’re early in your career or a seasoned specialist.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,024/week (Nights)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 16-week contract
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour night shifts (11pm–7:30am), M–F + on-call
- Pay: $3,024 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)
Work night shifts as a CT Tech in a busy Hartford facility. Great weekly pay and a set schedule if you like nights and want a strong travel package.
Travel Med Surg / Telemetry RN – $2,074/week (Days)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 26-week contract
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts (7am–7:30pm), every other weekend/holiday
- Pay: $2,074 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)
Day-shift travel RN role on Med Surg/Tele with a long 26-week contract. Good if you want stability, solid pay, and a strong travel agency behind you.
Hospice and Palliative Care Physician
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
Provide hospice oversight, symptom management, and home visits as needed. Ideal for a physician who values team-based care and supporting patients and families at end of life.
Medical Director – Mechanical Circulatory Support Cardiology
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
Lead an ECMO/MCS program with a mix of clinical work and program strategy. Great fit for a cardiologist/critical care leader who enjoys quality improvement and education.
Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
Support orthopedic physicians with high-quality diagnostic imaging. Good for licensed rad techs who like hands-on patient care and close teamwork with clinical staff.
Patient Care Technician – Float Team (Per Diem)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Hartford Hospital
- Location: 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT
- Type: Per diem (listed as Internship), ~16 hrs/week
Float across units under RN supervision, with training provided and a clinical ladder for growth. Great entry point if you’re new to hospital work and want on-the-job learning.
Registered Dietitian / RD2Be – $32–$40+/hr + Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Nutritious Lifestyles, LLC.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting $32–$40/hour and up, plus sign-on bonus up to $5,000
Provide nutrition care using a “Food as Medicine” approach, with strong support for new grads and RD2Be candidates. No weekends, flexible schedule, and lots of training and growth perks.
Hospitalist MD/DO – 7 on / 7 off
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group – Hartford Hospital
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time, salaried
Join a large academic hospitalist team with block scheduling, teaching and research options, and robust benefits. Good for IM or FM physicians seeking a stable role in a major tertiary center.
Staff Nurse Float – Various Hours & Shifts
- Employer: Connecticut Children’s
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Part-time and Full-time available
Float across PICU, NICU, and pediatric med-surg units, caring for kids of all ages. Great for RNs who like variety, pediatrics, and being part of multiple high-performing teams.
Registered Nurse – Home Health
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, with strong PTO, 401(k) match, and CE support. Ideal if you want one-on-one care, autonomy, and a field-based role.
Internal Medicine Physician – Outpatient Academic Practice
- Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
Split your time between clinic care and teaching residents in an academic outpatient setting. Good for IM physicians who enjoy education, leadership, and quality improvement.
Acute Care Surgeon – Trauma & Surgical Critical Care
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
Provide trauma, surgical critical care, and emergency general surgery at a Level I Trauma Center. Best for experienced acute care surgeons who like high-acuity work plus teaching and research.
Preventive Cardiologist – Non-Invasive
- Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
Focus on preventive cardiology with both inpatient and outpatient care. Great for non-invasive cardiologists who enjoy risk assessment, lifestyle-focused care, and team collaboration.
Infectious Disease Physician
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
Handle complex inpatient and outpatient ID consults, antimicrobial stewardship, and infection prevention work. A strong match for ID specialists who like system-wide impact and teaching.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or can tweak schedules for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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