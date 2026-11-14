Hartford’s transport scene is busy right now, with steady local routes and high‑earning OTR options. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rexel USA

Rexel USA Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$23.00/hour (CT range)

Local deliveries in a van or box truck, home daily, and no CDL needed. You’ll deliver electrical products, keep the truck in good shape, and may help in the warehouse. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and training/advancement opportunities.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Hartford, CT (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year

Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events. Team owner operators get all miles paid (loaded and empty), a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, plus detention pay, paid permits/tolls, fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for U.S./Canada runs.

Employer: All Waste, Inc.

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$28.00/hour

Hands-on role working on diesel and CNG trucks—diagnosing, repairing, and test driving fleet vehicles. First and second shift options, with training through Cummins and other programs, and a chance to earn a CDL once hired. Benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, and paid time off.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good transportation jobs in Hartford get picked up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.