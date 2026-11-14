Hartford’s legal job scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like contracts, claims, and real estate law. Here are several solid roles with strong pay and clear growth paths.

Employer: Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility Location: Hartford, CT (role is remote U.S. )

(role is ) Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 annually, based on experience

annually, based on experience Type: Full-time, exempt, contract-focused legal/contract admin role

Hands-on, high-volume commercial contracts work for a national parking and mobility company. You’ll draft, review, and negotiate client and vendor agreements, work directly with the Chief Legal Officer, and be the go-to contracts contact for Sales and Operations. Open to either a licensed attorney or an experienced contracts professional, with full benefits and strong internal growth.

Employer: Travelers

Location: Hartford, CT

Salary: $87,800 – $144,800 (nationwide range)

(nationwide range) Type: Full-time, claims/insurance legal-adjacent role

Manage and investigate moderate to high-complexity bodily injury and property damage claims, including litigation-heavy files. You’ll handle coverage, liability, damages, and settlements, mentor junior claim reps, and work closely with counsel. Comes with day-one health coverage, 401(k) match, pension, generous PTO, and strong training.

Employer: Day Pitney

Location: Hartford, CT

Salary: $90,000 – $100,000 annually

annually Type: Full-time, law firm support/leadership role

Lead and mentor a Corporate Legal Assistant team while also serving as a Commercial Real Estate Legal Assistant on complex transactions and financings. You’ll manage workflow, train staff, handle client intake and billing details, and support multiple attorneys in a fast-paced environment. Includes a full benefits package, PTO, and potential bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Hartford employers are moving fast on strong legal talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.