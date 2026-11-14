Hartford has some solid office jobs open right now, especially in healthcare and public service. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Orthopedic Associates of Hartford

Orthopedic Associates of Hartford Location: Hartford, CT (travel to suburban offices required)

(travel to suburban offices required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support busy orthopedic physicians in a fast-paced medical office. You’ll handle heavy surgical scheduling, phones, Epic queues, insurance and patient check-in/check-out, and travel between sites—great fit if you have 2–3+ years in a medical/surgical office and strong computer and customer service skills.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group

Location: 85 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 8:15am–4:45pm

Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in a large medical group where every moment with patients counts. You’ll greet and register patients, answer and route calls, schedule visits, collect co-pays, and keep the waiting room welcoming. Fast-paced office experience and Epic/medical terminology are a plus, with room to grow in a big healthcare network.

Employer: Division of Public Defender Services

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: From $55,203/year

Deadline: November 27, 2026 (apply by email, not through Indeed)

Legal office role handling high-volume correspondence, phones, and front desk for the public defender’s office. Needs 2+ years of office/clerical experience and strong client service skills. Comes with state-style benefits like health insurance, retirement plan, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.