Hartford’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for storytellers, editors, and UX leaders. If you work in words, design, or digital experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Village for Families & Children

The Village for Families & Children Location: Hartford, CT (with periodic travel to Waterbury)

(with periodic travel to Waterbury) Salary: $80,000–$85,000

Type: Full-time

This role leads PR, media outreach, and storytelling for a major local nonprofit, turning real community impact into strong press, features, and executive communications. Great fit if you love mission-driven work, pitching media, and owning an editorial calendar with solid benefits and growth support.

Employer: Travelers

Location: Hartford, CT

Salary: $123,400 – $203,600 (base range)

(base range) Type: Full-time

Lead a small UX team on high-impact projects, including AI-enabled experiences, for Travelers’ Bond & Specialty Insurance group. You’ll set experience strategy, run research and testing, and mentor designers—ideal for a senior UX pro who likes complex systems, design leadership, and strong corporate benefits.

Employer: Deloitte (Deloitte Insights)

(Deloitte Insights) Location: Hartford, CT

Salary: $66,200 – $135,800

Type: Full-time

Edit and shape thought-leadership content for global business leaders—articles, reports, infographics, and video scripts. This is a good match if you have sharp business journalism skills, love fact-checking and story structure, and want to work with researchers, designers, and strategists on high-visibility pieces.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and use it as a guide for polishing your resume and portfolio—Hartford employers are clearly investing in strong creative talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.