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American Football
UConn vs. James Madison Noon Kickoff at Rent
13 days ago
The UConn Football game against James Madison will kick off at 12 PM ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. The game is presented by CT Army National Guard and Revolution Training Center. More information: https://t.co/a0kXKJi7MU
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
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