Hartford is hot right now for sales and relationship pros, especially if you like building long-term accounts and working a territory. Here are several strong openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: CoAd

CoAd Location: Hartford, CT (field-based, territory role)

(field-based, territory role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New-business "hunter" role selling HCM, payroll, HR, and workforce tech with no limits on company size in your territory. Great fit if you love cold calling, demos, and building your own market using tools like Salesforce and ZoomInfo.

Employer: #twiceasnice Recruiting (for a global manufacturer)

(for a global manufacturer) Location: Hartford, CT / New England (Remote + Travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 base + uncapped commission (1st year OTE $110K+)

Remote Sales Engineer role selling precision measurement capital equipment into manufacturing and industrial sites across New England. You’ll get a company car, strong existing territory, and full benefits, ideal if you have an engineering degree and like technical B2B sales with travel.

Employer: Mutual of America Financial Group

Location: Hartford/Connecticut territory (must reside in region)

(must reside in region) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$120,000 base + uncapped quarterly commissions

Senior external sales role focused on 401(k) and 403(b) retirement plans with plan sponsors. Comes with day-one benefits, 401(k) match up to 6%, and uncapped commissions, perfect for experienced B2B retirement plan sellers who enjoy consultative, relationship-driven work.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: Hartford, CT (80 Seymour Street)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Major gifts role managing a portfolio of mid-level and major donors to support a $50M+ annual fundraising goal. Great match if you have 5+ years in development, proven 5–6 figure gift asks, and want to grow philanthropy inside Connecticut’s largest health network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.