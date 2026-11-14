Hartford’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of data, cloud, and AI roles with big national brands. If you’re in IT or analytics, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,300 – $198,000 (GeoZone-based range)

Delivers full-stack data solutions across the pipeline using SAP/SAP HANA/Oracle/SQL Server, Python, and tools like Tableau or Power BI. Great fit if you enjoy building robust data pipelines and setting standards for data quality and security.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $108,600 – $280,000 (GeoZone-based range)

Senior data science role working with applied statistics and machine learning to build predictive models and analytics products. Ideal if you’re strong in SQL, Python, and AI/ML and want to drive high-impact analytics at scale.

Employer: Cisco (Splunk)

Cisco (Splunk) Location: Remote US (not hiring in CT and several other states)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $139,300 – $203,600 (US range; higher in some metros)

Backend engineer role focused on Go/Python, Kubernetes, and multi-cloud (AWS/GCP/Azure) developer platforms. Great if you like building internal platforms that make other engineers faster and more productive.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Hartford, CT (Advisory, client-facing)

(Advisory, client-facing) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Leads Guidewire policy/billing/claims implementations for insurance clients, from design through testing and support. Best for seasoned Guidewire leaders who can run large workstreams and coach teams.

Employer: HSB – Hartford Steam Boiler

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time summer internship (part-time in winter, full-time summer 2027)

Full-time summer internship (part-time in winter, full-time summer 2027) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Power BI role building dashboards, cleaning data, and supporting ad-hoc analysis. Great entry point for students in Business, CS/MIS, Accounting & Finance, or Data Analytics; housing help available via University of Hartford.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Anywhere in US (client-serving, travel as needed)

(client-serving, travel as needed) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,500 – $187,900 (higher in NY/WA/CA)

Senior consultant role designing and implementing Adobe CJA solutions for marketing and customer analytics. Good fit if you know Adobe CJA, SQL/Python/R, and enjoy turning customer data into clear insights.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,100 – $179,500

Hands-on data engineer role building pipelines and analytics for AI/ML and GenAI use cases in Human Capital. Ideal if you have 2+ years with Python or R, Databricks or Snowflake, and modern data/AI engineering.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Hartford, CT (Enterprise Solutions, US-office flexible)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,600 – $163,100

Leads Deloitte’s internal Anaplan planning & forecasting platform, from enhancements to UX and data visualization. Great for certified Anaplan Solution Architects with strong finance/FP&A and modeling skills.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,000 – $229,100

Senior consultant role owning D365 F&O and Power Platform environments, ALM/CI-CD, and Azure integrations. Best for folks with 6+ years on D365/Power Platform and strong Azure DevOps or GitHub experience.

Employer: Travelers

Travelers Location: Hartford, CT (hybrid, mostly in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $96,700 – $159,600

Citrix SME role owning enterprise VDI (Citrix CVAD, DaaS, NetScaler) plus Azure Virtual Desktop. Good if you’re deep in Windows/AD/Group Policy and want to be the go-to person for virtual desktop engineering.

Employer: Crowe

Crowe Location: Hartford, CT (consulting, travel up to 80%)

(consulting, travel up to 80%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $79,100 – $156,600

Implements D365 Finance for manufacturing clients, leading everything from requirements to go-live. Great for D365 Finance pros who know GL, AP/AR, credit & collections, and month-end close.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,700 – $170,900

Entry-to-mid consulting role working on eDiscovery, contract analytics, and unstructured data using tools like Relativity, Tableau/Power BI, and generative AI. Nice match if you have 2+ years in forensics/eDiscovery and some coding/SQL.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Leads day-to-day eDiscovery and data analytics projects, supervising consultants and owning client communications. Best for 4+ years in forensics/eDiscovery plus experience with Relativity and AI tools.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Manager role running full engagements—scope, staffing, delivery quality—on eDiscovery and unstructured data projects. Ideal if you have 6+ years in the space and are ready to own client relationships and team leadership.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,295 – $260,590

Staff-level engineer defining cloud-native architecture (AWS/Azure/GCP), leading microservices in Node.js/Java, and driving AI-powered and Agentic AI solutions. Great for senior full-stack engineers who want to shape technical strategy in healthcare.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Leads Appian BPM architecture and low-code implementations, integrating with cloud platforms and process mining tools. Strong fit if you architect Appian solutions and like guiding Scrum teams and advising execs.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Director-level role setting Appian strategy, overseeing multi-project portfolios, and leading cloud/network architecture decisions. Best for seasoned leaders who blend deep Appian expertise with executive client management.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Leads SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC workstreams, tying together planning, reporting, and data management. Great for SAP analytics pros who want to own architecture and mentor teams on large transformations.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.