Hartford’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to small specialty practices, there’s a wide mix of roles for all experience levels.

Below are several standout openings in Hartford, CT you can skim and click into if something fits your skills.

Employer: Berry Street

Location: Fully remote (licensed in any state; listed for Hartford, CT)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: Up to $85/hour

Work from anywhere, set your own schedule, and focus on medical nutrition therapy while Berry Street handles credentialing, billing, and referrals. Great fit if you’re entrepreneurial and want to grow a private practice with strong back-office support.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Part-time

Provide direct hematology-oncology care with options for general or disease-focused practice. Good option if you want a flexible schedule while staying active in complex cancer care and mentoring.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Fellowship-trained neuro-oncologist role caring for CNS tumors and cancer-related neurologic issues. Includes multidisciplinary collaboration and participation in clinical research and advanced therapies.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Join a multidisciplinary breast cancer team providing specialized oncology care, clinical trials participation, and teaching/mentoring opportunities.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Clinically active physician leader role guiding enterprise risk adjustment, documentation improvement, and HCC capture across value-based programs.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Lead outpatient child and adolescent psychiatry services across programs like PHP, IOP, and autism services, with room for program development, teaching, and research.

Employer: Aura Health

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Treat benign and malignant hematologic conditions in a faculty practice setting, with opportunities to support research and quality initiatives.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Provide care on a 22-bed adult inpatient unit, working with a multidisciplinary team and teaching residents and medical students.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Care for complex neuromuscular disorders, perform EMG and nerve conduction studies, and collaborate in a mission-driven, team-based environment.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Inpatient adult hospitalist role with a strong teaching focus for UConn residents and students, plus involvement in quality and patient safety projects.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Mix of outpatient clinic, OR, and labor & delivery coverage in an academic setting, with resident teaching and an academic appointment opportunity.

Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (with Hartford HealthCare)

Location: Hartford, CT area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Total comp approx. $128,949–$176,675/year + sign-on bonus up to $13,500

Day-shift urgent care role seeing adults and kids, with bonuses, CME time and budget, tuition help, and strong benefits. Ideal if you have ER/urgent care or high-acuity family med experience.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: Hartford & other CT sites

Type: Paid fellowship (12 weeks)

Program dates: Feb 8, 2027 – May 1, 2027

Deadline: Dec 18, 2026

Paid 12-week fellowship for surgical tech students in the Hartford Hospital/CT State Community College program to gain extra perioperative exposure and hands-on learning.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time (4×10-hour weekday shifts)

Advanced practice role focused on first-assisting in gynecologic surgeries (including robotic and minimally invasive), plus perioperative inpatient care and close work with UConn OB/GYN residents.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30

Clinic-based MA role combining front-desk tasks, rooming, vitals, basic testing, and EHR work in a major teaching hospital’s transplant administration area.

Employer: Connecticut Children’s

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Provide comprehensive outpatient pediatric primary care in an academic, team-based model, with teaching opportunities and robust benefits.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Francis Hospital)

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, 36 hours, 12-hour night shifts

Pay: $18.05–$25.60/hour

Hands-on patient care role on night shift with day-one health benefits, tuition help, and growth potential in a large teaching hospital.

Employer: IT Organics LLC

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Part-time, independent contractor

Schedule: One day per week

Provide MAT-focused addiction care (Suboxone, Sublocade, Naltrexone) one day a week. Compensation is negotiable with an extra stipend for APRN collaboration.

Employer: Connecticut Children’s

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time (40 hours)

Support the OR and patient care areas by decontaminating, assembling, and sterilizing instruments and preparing case carts. Certification is required or must be obtained within 18 months.

Employer: Connecticut Children’s

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Part-time

Inpatient pediatric role covering newborns, observation, and pediatric inpatients, with ED consults, academic involvement, and 24-hour call coverage as part of the team.

If one of these speaks to you, open the link, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.