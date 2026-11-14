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🏥 Hartford CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible & High-Pay Roles
Hartford’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to small specialty practices, there’s a wide mix of roles for all experience levels.
Below are several standout openings in Hartford, CT you can skim and click into if something fits your skills.
Remote Registered Dietitian or CNS – Flexible Hours
Employer: Berry Street
Location: Fully remote (licensed in any state; listed for Hartford, CT)
Type: Full-time or Part-time, 1099 contractor
Pay: Up to $85/hour
Work from anywhere, set your own schedule, and focus on medical nutrition therapy while Berry Street handles credentialing, billing, and referrals. Great fit if you’re entrepreneurial and want to grow a private practice with strong back-office support.
Part-Time Hematology-Oncology Physician
Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Part-time
Provide direct hematology-oncology care with options for general or disease-focused practice. Good option if you want a flexible schedule while staying active in complex cancer care and mentoring.
Neuro-Oncologist
Employer: Health Wealth Safe
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time
Fellowship-trained neuro-oncologist role caring for CNS tumors and cancer-related neurologic issues. Includes multidisciplinary collaboration and participation in clinical research and advanced therapies.
Breast Medical Oncologist
Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time
Join a multidisciplinary breast cancer team providing specialized oncology care, clinical trials participation, and teaching/mentoring opportunities.
Medical Director – Risk Adjustment
Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time
Clinically active physician leader role guiding enterprise risk adjustment, documentation improvement, and HCC capture across value-based programs.
Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist – Outpatient Lead
Employer: Health Wealth Safe
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time
Lead outpatient child and adolescent psychiatry services across programs like PHP, IOP, and autism services, with room for program development, teaching, and research.
Hematologist – Faculty Practice
Employer: Aura Health
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time
Treat benign and malignant hematologic conditions in a faculty practice setting, with opportunities to support research and quality initiatives.
Adult Inpatient Psychiatrist
Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time
Provide care on a 22-bed adult inpatient unit, working with a multidisciplinary team and teaching residents and medical students.
Neuromuscular Neurologist
Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time
Care for complex neuromuscular disorders, perform EMG and nerve conduction studies, and collaborate in a mission-driven, team-based environment.
Teaching Hospitalist Physician
Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time
Inpatient adult hospitalist role with a strong teaching focus for UConn residents and students, plus involvement in quality and patient safety projects.
OB/GYN Physician
Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time
Mix of outpatient clinic, OR, and labor & delivery coverage in an academic setting, with resident teaching and an academic appointment opportunity.
Urgent Care PA / NP – Sign-On Bonus
Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (with Hartford HealthCare)
Location: Hartford, CT area
Type: Full-time
Pay: Total comp approx. $128,949–$176,675/year + sign-on bonus up to $13,500
Day-shift urgent care role seeing adults and kids, with bonuses, CME time and budget, tuition help, and strong benefits. Ideal if you have ER/urgent care or high-acuity family med experience.
Student Surgical Technologist Fellowship (Paid)
Employer: Hartford HealthCare
Location: Hartford & other CT sites
Type: Paid fellowship (12 weeks)
Program dates: Feb 8, 2027 – May 1, 2027
Deadline: Dec 18, 2026
Paid 12-week fellowship for surgical tech students in the Hartford Hospital/CT State Community College program to gain extra perioperative exposure and hands-on learning.
Women’s Health GYN APRN or PA – Surgical First Assist
Employer: Hartford HealthCare
Location: 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time (4×10-hour weekday shifts)
Advanced practice role focused on first-assisting in gynecologic surgeries (including robotic and minimally invasive), plus perioperative inpatient care and close work with UConn OB/GYN residents.
Medical Assistant – Transplant Administration
Employer: Hartford HealthCare
Location: 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30
Clinic-based MA role combining front-desk tasks, rooming, vitals, basic testing, and EHR work in a major teaching hospital’s transplant administration area.
Pediatric Primary Care Physician
Employer: Connecticut Children’s
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time
Provide comprehensive outpatient pediatric primary care in an academic, team-based model, with teaching opportunities and robust benefits.
Nurse Assistant – FT Nights
Employer: Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Francis Hospital)
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time, 36 hours, 12-hour night shifts
Pay: $18.05–$25.60/hour
Hands-on patient care role on night shift with day-one health benefits, tuition help, and growth potential in a large teaching hospital.
Part-Time Physician – Addiction Medicine
Employer: IT Organics LLC
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Part-time, independent contractor
Schedule: One day per week
Provide MAT-focused addiction care (Suboxone, Sublocade, Naltrexone) one day a week. Compensation is negotiable with an extra stipend for APRN collaboration.
Sterile Processing Technician – Central Sterile
Employer: Connecticut Children’s
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Full-time (40 hours)
Support the OR and patient care areas by decontaminating, assembling, and sterilizing instruments and preparing case carts. Certification is required or must be obtained within 18 months.
Pediatric Hospitalist – Part Time
Employer: Connecticut Children’s
Location: Hartford, CT
Type: Part-time
Inpatient pediatric role covering newborns, observation, and pediatric inpatients, with ED consults, academic involvement, and 24-hour call coverage as part of the team.
If one of these speaks to you, open the link, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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