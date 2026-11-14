Hartford’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on counter work or leading a full store team. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.

Employer: Sid Harvey Industries

Sid Harvey Industries Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line HVAC counter sales role helping contractors and customers with heating, cooling, and refrigeration parts. Good fit if you like staying active, learning technical products, and enjoy steady hours plus a bonus program, robust medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and paid time off.

Employer: Home Choice Stores (Rent-A-Center)

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,100 – $77,625 per year (minimum starting range)

Lead the whole store: sales, collections, staff, and operations while serving customers who need access to quality home goods. This role stands out for its strong salary range, weekly pay, Sundays off, full benefits, 401(k) with company match, and clear path to advance.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.55 – $23.00 per hour (minimum starting range)

Hands-on sales and customer service role with some deliveries and merchandising mixed in. Good step if you have 1–3 years of retail or customer service, want weekly pay, Sundays off, and like the idea of growing into higher leadership roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.