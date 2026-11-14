Hartford’s building scene is busy, with new multifamily and commercial projects popping up all over. If you work in construction and like steady pipelines and solid benefits, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Michael Page (for a well-established CT general contractor)

Michael Page (for a well-established CT general contractor) Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $140,000+ base

You’ll handle detailed budgets, conceptual estimates, and bids for $2M–$50M commercial projects across CT (commercial, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, institutional, mixed-use). Strong fit if you know hard bids, design/build estimating, and local codes, and want bonus, 401(k) match, PTO, and vehicle allowance.

Employer: Michael Page (for a growing multifamily builder)

Michael Page (for a growing multifamily builder) Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + annual bonus (exact base not listed)

Lead all on-site work for ground-up, wood-frame apartment projects (50–300+ units) around Connecticut. Great if you have 5+ years as a multifamily superintendent, know Type V wood-frame, MEP coordination, and want vehicle allowance or company vehicle, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Hartford, CT (live anywhere in the Northeast, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $110,000 base + 1.5% commission on gross profit

Run commercial ground-up projects across multiple states, with strong focus on safety, schedule, and quality. Good match if you like being on the road, have solid commercial or multifamily experience, and want per diem, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and often some flexibility for the right experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.