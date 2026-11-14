Hartford has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like being active and working on-site instead of at a desk. Here are a few strong picks in building and grounds work around the city.

Employer: Fox Pest Control

Fox Pest Control Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24 – $27/hour + commissions and bonuses

Mix of pest treatments and insulation work at customer homes. You’ll start each day with the team, then head to different job sites doing specialized services (mosquito, bed bug, termite, insulation). Includes paid hands-on training, 401(k) with company match, and clear paths to advance.

Employer: Fox Pest Control

Fox Pest Control Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $24/hour base + commissions (top techs can earn $60,000+/year)

Entry-level field role where you drive a company vehicle, visit homes and businesses, and apply pest treatments. Comes with paid training, company vehicle, gas card, and tablet, plus a structured promotion path if you want to grow your career.

Employer: Rentokil Pest Control North America / RK Environmental Services

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $25/hour (benefits start Day 1 for full-time)

Commercial-focused role serving food manufacturing, distribution, and pharma clients. After paid training, you work mostly on your own doing inspections, pest ID, and treatments. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Oak View Group

Location: PeoplesBank Arena, Hartford, CT

Type: Part-time, overnight

Pay: $16.94 – $17.61/hour (per union agreement)

(per union agreement) Posting open until: December 11, 2026

Keep Hartford’s main sports and concert arena clean before, during, and after events. You’ll handle restroom cleaning, mopping, trash, and restocking supplies, using scrubbers and other equipment. Good fit if you can work overnights, weekends, and holidays and like being behind the scenes at big events.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.