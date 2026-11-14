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🔧 Hartford building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Hartford has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like being active and working on-site instead of at a desk. Here are a few strong picks in building and grounds work around the city.
Auxiliary Utility Technician
- Employer: Fox Pest Control
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24 – $27/hour + commissions and bonuses
Mix of pest treatments and insulation work at customer homes. You’ll start each day with the team, then head to different job sites doing specialized services (mosquito, bed bug, termite, insulation). Includes paid hands-on training, 401(k) with company match, and clear paths to advance.
Pest Control Technician
- Employer: Fox Pest Control
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22 – $24/hour base + commissions (top techs can earn $60,000+/year)
Entry-level field role where you drive a company vehicle, visit homes and businesses, and apply pest treatments. Comes with paid training, company vehicle, gas card, and tablet, plus a structured promotion path if you want to grow your career.
Pest Technician
- Employer: Rentokil Pest Control North America / RK Environmental Services
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 – $25/hour (benefits start Day 1 for full-time)
Commercial-focused role serving food manufacturing, distribution, and pharma clients. After paid training, you work mostly on your own doing inspections, pest ID, and treatments. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.
Overnight Custodian | PeoplesBank Arena (Part-Time)
- Employer: Oak View Group
- Location: PeoplesBank Arena, Hartford, CT
- Type: Part-time, overnight
- Pay: $16.94 – $17.61/hour (per union agreement)
- Posting open until: December 11, 2026
Keep Hartford’s main sports and concert arena clean before, during, and after events. You’ll handle restroom cleaning, mopping, trash, and restocking supplies, using scrubbers and other equipment. Good fit if you can work overnights, weekends, and holidays and like being behind the scenes at big events.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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