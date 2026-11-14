Hartford’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading big projects. Here are a few strong picks worth a look.

Employer: Fuss & O'Neill

Fuss & O'Neill Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $85,000/year

Great fit for recent grads or early-career engineers who like building systems and HVAC. You’ll work on commercial, institutional, and industrial projects, use AutoCAD/Revit, visit sites, and get support toward EIT/PE with flexible scheduling, hybrid work, and generous PTO.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $145,670 – $161,860/year

Senior civil/utility role leading overhead and underground transmission work and supervising a team of engineers. You’ll guide standards, review designs, manage contractors, support emergency response, and help shape long‑term system plans.

Employer: CDM Smith

CDM Smith Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $100,194 – $175,365/year

Lead complex water, wastewater, and stormwater projects from planning through construction. This role mixes technical engineering with full project management—scope, budget, schedule, client relationships—and is ideal if you enjoy mentoring teams and working on community infrastructure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.