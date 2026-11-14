Hartford’s finance scene is busy right now, with strong openings from big names and niche firms. If you’re in accounting, analysis, or tax, there are several solid paths here, from early-career to senior leadership.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid; also Hamden office)

(Hybrid; also Hamden office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $155,000 + discretionary bonus, up to 5% 401(k) profit sharing

Lead complex tax work for S-corps, partnerships, C-corps, individuals, and trusts while advising high‑net‑worth clients. You’ll manage a team, enjoy 23 days PTO, and get a flexible hybrid schedule with strong growth potential.

Employer: The Hartford

Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid; 3 days in office, remote possible with travel)

(Hybrid; 3 days in office, remote possible with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,800 – $154,200 base, plus bonus and incentives

Join the Booking & Financial Reporting team supporting P&C reserve booking and financial reporting. Good fit if you like deep analysis, GAAP/SEC work (10-Q, 10-K), and partnering with actuarial and finance teams while pushing automation.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hartford, CT (Remote role tied to Hartford; cross‑enterprise work)

(Remote role tied to Hartford; cross‑enterprise work) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,295 – $260,590 base, plus bonus and equity eligibility

High-impact individual contributor role working with senior leaders (CEO, CFO, segment presidents) on strategic financial and actuarial analysis. Ideal for an ASA/FSA with strong modeling skills who wants to influence big enterprise decisions.

Employer: Pearson (Evaluation Systems)

(Evaluation Systems) Location: Hartford, CT (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000 + annual incentive program

Hands-on financial operations role handling orders, invoicing, refunds, and reporting for educator assessment products. Great for someone with 2+ years in finance/fintech who enjoys data tools (Oracle, Tableau/Power BI) and wants fully remote work.

Employer: Crowe (IronSpire Group)

(IronSpire Group) Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid or Remote, depending on proximity to office)

(Hybrid or Remote, depending on proximity to office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,500 – $209,400

Work with ultra‑wealthy families and family offices on complex estate, gift, and trust tax planning. Perfect for a CPA or JD with 5+ years in public accounting or family office who wants high‑touch client work and leadership responsibilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.