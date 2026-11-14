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💰 Hartford Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $100K+ Options
Hartford’s finance scene is busy right now, with strong openings from big names and niche firms. If you’re in accounting, analysis, or tax, there are several solid paths here, from early-career to senior leadership.
HYBRID Tax Manager – up to $155K, 23 Days PTO
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid; also Hamden office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $155,000 + discretionary bonus, up to 5% 401(k) profit sharing
Lead complex tax work for S-corps, partnerships, C-corps, individuals, and trusts while advising high‑net‑worth clients. You’ll manage a team, enjoy 23 days PTO, and get a flexible hybrid schedule with strong growth potential.
Consultant, Financial Analysis – P&C Reserving
- Employer: The Hartford
- Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid; 3 days in office, remote possible with travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,800 – $154,200 base, plus bonus and incentives
Join the Booking & Financial Reporting team supporting P&C reserve booking and financial reporting. Good fit if you like deep analysis, GAAP/SEC work (10-Q, 10-K), and partnering with actuarial and finance teams while pushing automation.
Senior Manager, Actuarial – Enterprise Economics
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Hartford, CT (Remote role tied to Hartford; cross‑enterprise work)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,295 – $260,590 base, plus bonus and equity eligibility
High-impact individual contributor role working with senior leaders (CEO, CFO, segment presidents) on strategic financial and actuarial analysis. Ideal for an ASA/FSA with strong modeling skills who wants to influence big enterprise decisions.
Specialist, Production Planner (Financial Operations)
- Employer: Pearson (Evaluation Systems)
- Location: Hartford, CT (Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,000 – $70,000 + annual incentive program
Hands-on financial operations role handling orders, invoicing, refunds, and reporting for educator assessment products. Great for someone with 2+ years in finance/fintech who enjoys data tools (Oracle, Tableau/Power BI) and wants fully remote work.
ISP Tax Manager, Ultra-High-Net-Worth
- Employer: Crowe (IronSpire Group)
- Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid or Remote, depending on proximity to office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,500 – $209,400
Work with ultra‑wealthy families and family offices on complex estate, gift, and trust tax planning. Perfect for a CPA or JD with 5+ years in public accounting or family office who wants high‑touch client work and leadership responsibilities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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