Hartford’s event and food scene is busy, and venues are staffing up for shows, banquets, and premium guest experiences. If you like fast-paced shifts and working around live events, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Oak View Group

Oak View Group Location: Hartford, CT (The Bushnell)

(The Bushnell) Type: Full-Time

Salary: $65,000 – $85,000/year + bonus eligible

Deadline: Open until December 31, 2026

You’ll drive catering and event sales at The Bushnell, from first client call through event day. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in catering or event sales, enjoy building client relationships, and don’t mind evenings and weekends.

Employer: Oak View Group

Oak View Group Location: Hartford, CT (The Bushnell)

(The Bushnell) Type: Part-Time

Pay: $23.00 – $28.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) + 401(k) match for part-time

for part-time Deadline: Open until February 12, 2027

Support the Executive Chef with high-volume banquet and kitchen operations, from ordering and scheduling to line expediting. Great for cooks with 2–3+ years’ experience who want leadership duties without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Legends Global

Legends Global Location: Hartford, CT (The Meadows Music Theater)

(The Meadows Music Theater) Type: Part-Time / Event-based

Pay: $18/hour + tips

Serve food and drinks in clubs, suites, or in-seat service during events and concerts. Ideal if you have 2–3 years in a fast-paced, high-end restaurant or club, like working nights and weekends, and enjoy high guest interaction.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.