Hartford’s legal market is busy right now, with options from state agencies to national firms and big corporate players. If you’re barred in CT (or close to it), there’s a nice mix of courtroom, regulatory, and contracts work here.

Employer: State of Connecticut – Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP)

State of Connecticut – Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) Location: Hartford, CT (hybrid, Monday–Friday)

(hybrid, Monday–Friday) Type: Full-time, appointed role

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Office of Legal Counsel for DEEP’s Environmental Conservation branch, supporting the Commissioner and teams over fisheries, wildlife, parks, boating, and more. Great fit if you want high-impact public service work: litigation, regulations, legislation, public–private partnerships, land use, and real estate for state parks and forests. CT Bar required (or eligible within 6 months).

Employer: State of Connecticut – Freedom of Information Commission

Location: Hartford, CT (on-site, 165 Capitol Ave)

(on-site, 165 Capitol Ave) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Do advanced legal work enforcing the Connecticut Freedom of Information Act. You’ll handle hearings, draft decisions and advisory opinions, negotiate settlements, and help defend Commission rulings in court. Ideal if you like admin law, open government, and steady courtroom and writing experience. Requires CT Bar and 2+ years of practice.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a regional litigation firm)

(recruiting for a regional litigation firm) Location: Hartford, CT (Fully Remote – CT Barred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $200,000/year

Fully remote civil litigation defense role where you manage your own caseload from pleadings through resolution. Expect depositions, motion practice, court appearances (remote and in-person), and trial prep, with strong mentorship but real autonomy. Best for attorneys with 3+ years insurance/general liability defense and solid deposition and motion experience.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a full-service law firm)

(recruiting for a full-service law firm) Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $235,000/year

Mid-level commercial real estate role with hands-on deal work from term sheet to closing. You’ll draft and negotiate purchase agreements and leases, run due diligence (title, survey, etc.), and manage closings on acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, and development projects. Great if you want more client contact and responsibility in a deal-heavy practice. Admission in MA, CT, or RI required (or ability to waive in).

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a national full-service firm)

(recruiting for a national full-service firm) Location: Hartford, CT (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $175,000 base + up to $45,000 bonus

Join a national insurance defense team with a lower-than-average billable target (~1900 hours) and strong bonus potential. Work on professional liability, product liability, auto, and construction matters, handling research, pleadings, discovery, and strategy while helping with client development. Good fit if you want big-firm platform, diverse colleagues, and more balanced hours.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Remote (US-CT-REMOTE; Windsor Locks, CT preferred)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: $107,500 – $204,500/year

Senior government contracts role supporting Environmental and Airframe Control Systems. You’ll negotiate and administer complex contracts, handle FAR 12/15 issues, manage risk, support audits, and brief senior leadership. Great for experienced contracts pros who want high visibility in aerospace/defense. U.S. citizenship required; typically 8+ years’ relevant experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Hartford, CT (within a national, often-hybrid model)

(within a national, often-hybrid model) Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead risk and compliance managed services for health and life sciences clients, focused on spend transparency and health PLS monitoring. You’ll run complex workstreams, interpret regulations, review contracts, use AI/automation for monitoring, and coach teams through tricky compliance issues. Best for someone with 7+ years’ experience in health transparency or related risk/compliance work.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Hartford’s legal and compliance roles tend to move fast once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.