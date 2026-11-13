🔧 Hartford CT Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hartford has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, keeping spaces clean, and staying active on the job. These roles span arenas, hospitals, and housing programs—so you can pick the setting that fits you best.

Employer: Oak View Group

Oak View Group Location: Hartford, CT (PeoplesBank Arena)

(PeoplesBank Arena) Type: Full-Time

Pay: $33.00–$35.00 per hour (per union agreement)

(per union agreement) Deadline: Open until November 27, 2026

Advanced maintenance role working on HVAC/R, electrical, plumbing, and building systems in Hartford’s main sports and concert arena. Good fit if you have a valid CT trade license (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, etc.), can work nights/weekends/holidays, and want steady union pay in a busy, high-profile venue.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England

Location: Hartford, CT (Saint Francis Hospital)

(Saint Francis Hospital) Type: Full-Time, Night Shift (40 hours)

Pay Range: $17.00–$21.80 per hour (based on experience, skills, education)

Hospital housekeeping role doing room cleaning, floor care, and trash removal to keep patient areas safe and sanitary. Good for someone who can lift up to 50 lbs, work nights, and handle cleaning chemicals; comes with a full benefits package and room to grow within a large health system.

Employer: Community Housing Advocates (supporting Mercy Housing & Shelter Corporation and My Sisters' Place)

(supporting Mercy Housing & Shelter Corporation and My Sisters' Place) Location: Hartford, CT (multiple sites)

(multiple sites) Type: Full-Time, On-Site

Pay Range: $35.00–$40.00 per hour, based on experience

Lead a maintenance team across several housing and shelter locations while still doing hands-on repairs about half the time. Best for someone with 5+ years building maintenance and 3+ years supervising, who’s comfortable with on-call emergencies, vendor coordination, and keeping facilities safe for residents and staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.