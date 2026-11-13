Hartford’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – big hospital systems, travel gigs, and flexible part‑time roles are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or behavioral health, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center)

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, Day shift (four 9‑hour shifts, 36 hrs/week, on‑call rotation)

Salary: $37.25 – $61.75/hour

Assist interventional radiologists with minimally invasive, image‑guided procedures at a Level 1 Trauma Center. Great fit for experienced acute care RNs who want advanced procedures, strong benefits from Day 1, and clear growth paths within Trinity Health.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Bone & Joint Institute

Location: Hartford, CT (32 Seymour St)

Type: Full-time, various shifts

Salary: Not listed (offers sign‑on bonus up to $15,000)

Join a modern ortho hospital with top surgeons and cutting‑edge tech. Ideal if you’re a certified Surg Tech who wants strong benefits, tuition help, and a busy, specialized OR environment.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Institute of Living

Location: Hartford, CT (HH Donnelly Building)

Type: Listed as Internship; inpatient RN role, (4) 8‑hr 3:00pm–11:30pm shifts, every other weekend, rotating holidays

Salary: Not listed

Work on a leading behavioral health campus providing trauma‑informed care to older adults. New grads are welcome, with nurse residency, student debt assistance, tuition reimbursement, and no mandatory off‑shift rotations.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts

Pay: $2,716 per week (includes taxable + stipend components)

Take a pediatric RT travel assignment with guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs. Good option if you want a set 13‑week contract, day shifts, and support from a well‑rated travel agency.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Institute of Living

Location: Hartford, CT (HH Braceland Building / Hartford Hospital ED)

Type: Per diem (all shifts in the ED)

Salary: Not listed

Provide crisis assessments, safety planning, and discharge coordination right in the ED. Great for independently licensed clinicians who want flexible hours, hospital benefits eligibility, and fast‑paced behavioral health work.

Employer: Trinity Health – Saint Francis Hospital

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, 32 hrs/week, 7:00am–3:30pm, every other weekend/holiday

Salary: $18.05 – $25.60/hour

Support nurses and providers in a busy Emergency Room with direct patient care and basic procedures. Solid entry point if you’re an EMT‑B, MA, or CNA with acute care experience and want Day 1 benefits and ED training.

Employer: Trinity Health – Saint Francis Hospital

Location: Hartford, CT (on‑site virtual hub)

Type: Full-time, 36‑hour night shift

Salary: Not listed

Work from a virtual command center on campus, using camera tech and EMR access to assess patients and support bedside nurses. Best for experienced RNs (5+ years) who like tech‑enabled care and mentoring.

Employer: Connecticut Children’s

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Care for pediatric patients with bleeding and clotting disorders, from neonates to young adults. Great for new or early‑career APPs who want structured learning, strong team support, and a kids‑only health system.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts

Pay: $1,733 per week

Run CT scans, position patients, and manage contrast for a busy imaging department. Good fit if you have ARRT (CT), 1+ year of experience, and want weekly pay plus day‑one benefits.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Hartford, CT (On‑site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform high‑quality CT imaging while keeping patients comfortable and safe. Nice option if you want a stable on‑site role with a focus on teamwork and patient‑centered care.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons in the OR by setting up sterile fields, managing instruments, and anticipating needs during procedures. Ideal if you like fast‑paced surgical work and want to keep building your clinical skills.

Employer: Two Chairs

Location: Based in Hartford, CT (telehealth)

Type: Part-time, W‑2, 8–24 hrs/week

Pay: Clinical rate $58.50–$85.00/hour (CT residents at $58.50/hour; admin rate $17.50/hour)

Provide virtual, evidence‑based therapy to adults with a flexible caseload and schedule. Great for independently licensed clinicians who want remote work, AI‑assisted notes, paid sick time, and 401(k) as a W‑2 employee.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver inpatient and outpatient cardiac care within a not‑for‑profit health system. Strong match for cardiologists who want a mix of consults, imaging, and procedures with a team‑based approach.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Evaluate and manage complex neuromuscular disorders, including EMG and nerve conduction studies. Good for neurology specialists who want a collaborative, academically minded setting.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Ayer Neuroscience Institute

Location: Hartford, CT (85 Seymour St)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Range not listed (noted as salaried with potential bonuses/loan repayment)

Focus on neuromuscular disorders like neuropathy, MG, and ALS in a large multispecialty group. Includes EMG work, research opportunities, teaching, and leadership development within a big integrated system.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Hartford Hospital

Location: Hartford, CT (80 Seymour St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a large teaching hospital’s inpatient pharmacy with options to specialize (sterile compounding, med histories, Pyxis). Nice if you want tuition reimbursement, no mandatory shift extensions, and a clear career ladder.

Employer: Trinity Health – Saint Francis Hospital

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Part-time (listed as PER DIEM with flexible schedule; rotating shift)

Pay: $62.10/hour

Provide PT in the inpatient acute care unit, from evaluation through discharge planning. Great for PTs who like hospital work, flexible hours, and strong hourly pay.

Employer: Trinity Health – Trinity Health Of New England

Location: Hartford, CT (PET Department)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $46.80 – $62.65/hour

Perform a range of nuclear medicine procedures under a board‑certified radiologist, with a focus on image quality and ALARA safety. Good fit if you’re ARRT and/or CNMT‑certified and want strong benefits and a teaching environment.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts

Pay: $2,666 per week

Take a day‑shift RT travel contract with guaranteed hours and day‑one benefits. Nice if you want a transparent, “no‑fluff” agency and solid cardiopulmonary experience.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts

Pay: $2,727 per week

Another RT travel option with slightly higher weekly pay, 24/7 recruiter support, and streamlined credentialing. Good if you want strong benefits plus a dedicated team backing your assignment.

If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related positions too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.