💰 Hartford Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings

Hartford’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, insurers, and the state are all hiring for solid, career‑track roles. If you’re numbers‑driven and like stable work with growth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, in-office (1st shift, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Support middle‑market treasury sales, analyze client portfolios, build pitch decks, and help onboard clients for global payment solutions. Good fit if you have at least 1+ year in treasury/corporate banking, strong Excel, and want exposure to complex cash management deals.

Employer: Arch Insurance Group Inc.

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,300 – $82,697/year (CT range; incentive eligible)

Handle full accounting for a book of insurance business: financial close, balance sheet recs, reinsurance statements, and audit support. Great for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting and 2–5 years experience who likes Excel, BI tools, and wants growth in a large carrier.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a public accounting firm)

Location: Hartford, CT / Hamden, CT (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $155,000/year

Lead complex tax work for S‑Corps, partnerships, C‑Corps, individuals, and trusts/estates while mentoring staff and advising high‑net‑worth clients. Ideal if you’re a CPA with 5+ years public tax experience looking for hybrid flexibility, 23 days PTO, bonuses, and 401k profit sharing.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a second LinkedIn job ID; it’s the same role.)

Employer: Liberty Bank – CT

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000/year (plus performance incentives)

Own end‑to‑end underwriting for complex commercial real estate and banking deals, lead annual reviews on high‑risk portfolios, and coach junior underwriters. Best for someone with 7–10+ years commercial underwriting and deep experience structuring large or specialized credits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,295 – $260,590/year (bonus + equity eligible)

Lead high‑profile actuarial projects, set pricing and reserving strategies, and mentor junior actuaries in the commercial fully insured space. You’ll need an ASA designation, Bachelor’s degree, and 5+ years actuarial experience; strong fit if you want big‑company impact and a robust benefits package.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same details; it’s the same position.)

Employer: State of Connecticut – Department of Banking

Location: Hartford, CT (280 Trumbull St, hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time, first shift (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Examine banks, credit unions, and other financial entities for safety, soundness, and compliance; review financials and loan files, investigate complaints, and write exam reports. Great if you have 6+ years in accounting/auditing/banking/finance or regulation (with allowed education substitutions) and want state benefits and work/life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates who don’t check every box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.