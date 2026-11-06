⚖️ Hartford legal jobs with multiple roles at $80K–$175K+

Hartford’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from insurance defense to personal injury and even real estate side hustles. If you’ve got a JD and some experience, there are several solid ways to grow your income and skills.

Employer: HSB – Hartford Steam Boiler (Munich Re subsidiary)

HSB – Hartford Steam Boiler (Munich Re subsidiary) Location: Hartford, CT (remote role)

(remote role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $115,000 base + bonus

This role handles complex Employment Practices Liability claims (discrimination, harassment, workplace disputes) plus some professional and cyber liability. Great fit if you have 2+ years EPL/claims experience, enjoy strategy and negotiation, and want strong benefits, 24 days PTO to start, and a robust 401k + retirement plan.

Employer: Jobot (for a boutique plaintiff PI firm)

(for a boutique plaintiff PI firm) Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $160,000 per year

You’ll run a plaintiff personal injury caseload from intake through trial, including discovery, negotiations, and court work. Comes with quarterly bonuses, profit sharing, large 401k match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision, ideal if you have 2+ years PI litigation and trial experience.

Employer: National full-service law firm (via We Are Legal Revolution)

(via We Are Legal Revolution) Location: Hartford, CT (remote, tied to Hartford office)

(remote, tied to Hartford office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $175,000 base + up to $45,000 bonus

Join a 550+ attorney national firm handling insurance defense litigation across professional, product, auto, and construction matters. This role stands out for its lower-than-industry billable target (~1900 hours) and strong bonus potential, plus a focus on diversity and client development.

Employer: Attorney Backed Agents®

Location: Hartford, CT (US)

Type: Flexible/independent (build alongside your practice)

Flexible/independent (build alongside your practice) Compensation (estimated): $50,000 – $250,000+ annually (commission and performance-based)

This is a way to add a real estate income stream without leaving your law practice. Use your legal skills in contracts, negotiation, and risk to support real estate deals, build a client network, and grow a side (or future full-time) business. Active law license required; real estate license needed or willingness to get one.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.