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🚌 Hartford Transportation Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings
Hartford has some strong transportation openings right now, from night-shift driving to hands-on fleet work. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these are worth a look.
Truck Driver (No CDL Required)
- Employer: Rexel Southern (Rexel USA)
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$23.00/hour (CT range)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 11:30 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.
Deliver electrical products in a van or box truck with no CDL needed. Night shift, steady hours, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid time off, holidays, tuition help) plus room to grow inside a big national company.
Semi-Local Truck Driver (Home Daily, Class A)
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- License: Class A, 3+ months experience
- Average Pay: About $90,000/year
Drive for a single dedicated customer and get home every day. Activity-based pay with extras like safety bonuses, detention, holiday, and stop pay, plus benefits after 30 days and PTO from day one.
Fleet Mechanic
- Employer: Stanley Steemer
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$26/hour
Keep service vans and trucks safe and road-ready with inspections, repairs, and emergency field work. Weekly pay, solid benefits, 401(k) match, uniforms, and a long-time, family-owned company that promotes from within.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and routes can change, and it never hurts to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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