🛒 Hartford Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hartford has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from retail floors to call centers and finance offices. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Hartford, CT (Customer Response Center)

(Customer Response Center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00/hr (+ possible $1.50/hr shift differential, bonus eligible)

You’ll handle Tier 2 emergency roadside calls for Ryder trucks, using your maintenance know-how to decide whether to send a tech or third-party vendor. Great fit if you have 4+ years in transportation maintenance, strong diagnostic skills, and like solving urgent problems over the phone.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1870 Main St, Hartford, CT 06120

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.37–$16.50/hr

Classic retail role where you’ll run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Good for someone who enjoys staying active, helping shoppers, and doesn’t mind lifting and being on their feet.

Employer: GPM Investments (convenience store chain)

(convenience store chain) Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, salaried (min. 45 hrs/week)

Pay: Competitive salary + performance bonuses, weekly pay, 401(k) from Day 1, PTO, holiday pay, $1,500 sign-on bonus (after 6 months)

You’ll run the whole store—leading an 8–15 person team, covering any shift, handling banking, inventory, and customer service. Ideal if you have retail or food management experience, are 21+, and want a hands-on leadership role with room to grow.

Employer: UBS

Location: Hartford, CT (Wealth Management office)

(Wealth Management office) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based client service role supporting financial advisors to update client records, prep meeting materials, plan marketing events, and open accounts. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and have client service experience in finance.

Employer: Elite Prepaid Group Inc (Boost Mobile retailer)

Location: Hartford, CT (primary), with travel to New Britain, Waterbury, West Haven

(primary), with travel to Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $16.94/hr + performance bonuses

Perfect if you’re fluent in Spanish and English and enjoy sales. You’ll sell phones and plans, handle activations and bill payments, and keep the store running smoothly, with paid training and bonus potential. A reliable car and valid driver’s license are required since you may cover multiple stores.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.