⚡ Hartford Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hartford’s utilities and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and a standout career-track grid operations job. If you like technical work that keeps things running for the whole region, these are worth a look.

Employer: OWL Services

OWL Services Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role keeping gas stations and fueling sites safe and running. You’ll troubleshoot and repair fuel dispensers, POS systems, and other equipment, with paid training, 10 paid holidays, flexible time off, 401(k) match, and health benefits. Great fit if you’re mechanically/electrically inclined and like working independently in the field.

Employer: E2 Group (metal recycling facility)

(metal recycling facility) Location: Hartford, CT 06120

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $22–$28/hour, ~40 hrs/week

Operate and monitor industrial wastewater treatment systems that support metal recycling. Multiple shift options (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and weekend), plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and life insurance. Good for folks with at least 1 year of wastewater or chemical/pH testing experience.

Employer: ISO New England

Location: Travel between Windsor, CT & Holyoke, MA (30 miles)

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$124,624/year + annual performance bonus

Entry pathway to become a New England Grid Operator, with an 8‑month paid training program and NERC certification. You’ll help manage the bulk electric system for 15 million residents, with strong benefits, enhanced 401(k), tuition reimbursement, wellness programs, and relocation help. Best for candidates with a technical bachelor’s degree and strong analytical skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often train the right person who shows real interest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.