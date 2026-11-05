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Hartford
🚌 Hartford Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
3 days ago
Hartford’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel or keeping trucks running, there are several solid options right now.
Truck Driver Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Hartford, CT (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)
- Salary: $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team average)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
Move gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. High earning potential, all miles paid, fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for cross-border runs.
CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver – WIN Waste
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Hartford, CT (routes in CT, NY, RI)
- Pay: $1,550–$1,900 per week + $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers
- Type: Full-time, Company Driver
Daily home time with 100% no-touch freight using walking floor trailers. Mix of mileage, load, and hourly pay, plus paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Vehicle)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement
- Type: Seasonal / Temporary
Deliver packages in your own car, stay active, and work flexible shifts Monday–Saturday. No prior experience needed; great way to get a foot in the door with UPS for future roles.
Local Truck Driver – Home Daily
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Pay: Average $95,000 per year (about $1,827/week)
- Type: Full-time, Class A Company Driver
Local dedicated account with daily home time and activity-based pay (mileage, stops, detention, bonuses). Benefits kick in after 30 days, plus PTO from day one and 401(k) with company match.
Lease and Rental Mobile Diesel Mechanic
- Employer: Allegiance Truck Centers
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
- Type: Full-time, Mobile Technician
Travel to customer sites to diagnose and repair medium and heavy-duty trucks. Offers health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and extra training for career growth.
Heavy Duty Service Manager
- Employer: Central Group Companies
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Management
Lead maintenance for a large mixed fleet (tractors, trailers, dumps, wreckers, equipment) and keep everything DOT-compliant. Good fit if you have service manager experience and want room to grow in a family-owned company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good driving and diesel roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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