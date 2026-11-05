💻 Hartford IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Hartford’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI roles, plus big consulting names hiring for remote and hybrid work. If you’re in IT, data, or cybersecurity, this is a great time to make a move.

Employer: Kobie

Kobie Location: Hartford, CT (remote-first)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on loyalty and customer analytics for major brands, turning complex customer data into dashboards and insights. Great fit if you love Python/SQL, segmentation, and telling stories with data in a client-facing role.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $121,000–$143,000 + bonus eligible

Lead Epic Beaker build, testing, and go‑live support across multiple markets with limited travel. Ideal for someone with deep Beaker implementation experience who wants consulting work without constant on-site demands.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,700–$170,900 + bonus eligible

Help clients modernize their learning and HR tech using Cornerstone and related LMS/LXP tools. Good match if you’ve implemented Cornerstone or similar platforms and enjoy integrations, APIs, and agile delivery.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,100–$179,500 + bonus eligible

Support Workday Financials implementations from configuration through testing and go‑live. Great for consultants with at least one ERP Financials implementation and interest in cloud finance systems.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hartford, CT (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,400–$182,549 + bonus & equity eligible

Senior individual contributor role leading tech-enabled Medicare initiatives, especially C‑SNP condition verification. Perfect if you know Medicare/Medicaid operations and like blending business analysis with project leadership.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $144,200–$288,400 + bonus & equity eligible

Own the architecture of a large GCP-based clinical data and AI platform, including LLM systems and AI-assisted development/operations. A fit for very senior cloud/data engineers with strong GCP, distributed systems, and ML/LLM experience.

Employer: VLink Inc

VLink Inc Location: Remote (HQ in Hartford, CT)

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Full‑stack contract role building Python backends, PySpark data pipelines, and Angular/React frontends on AWS. Great if you have 5–7 years’ experience and like health insurance data projects.

Employer: PwC

Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $73,500–$212,280 + bonus eligible

Lead platform support operations across cloud and on‑prem, managing DevSecOps teams, incidents, and observability tools. Best for managers with strong infrastructure, security, and automation backgrounds.

Employer: PwC

Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $55,000–$151,470 + bonus eligible

Hands‑on DevSecOps role automating workflows, CI/CD, and cloud infrastructure. Good step if you have ~3 years’ experience with Jenkins, GitLab/GitHub, Linux, containers, and monitoring tools.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $144,200–$288,400 + bonus & equity eligible

Executive‑level cloud leader shaping multi‑cloud (GCP, AWS, Azure) platform strategy and engineering for Health100. Ideal for seasoned cloud/platform leaders with deep IaC, SRE partnership, and multi‑cloud experience.

Employer: Droisys

Droisys Location: Hartford, CT (4 days/week onsite)

Type: Contract (12+ months, SOW)

Contract (12+ months, SOW) Salary: Not listed

Own governance, monitoring, and standards for a large Databricks platform (Unity Catalog, medallion architecture). Great for senior Databricks practitioners focused on platform operations rather than pipeline dev.

Employer: Cognizant

Location: Hartford, CT (hybrid, 3 days/week)

Hartford, CT (hybrid, 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $145,000–$170,000 + bonus eligible

Lead enterprise semantic architecture—ontologies, taxonomies, business glossaries, and knowledge frameworks—for modern data and AI platforms. Strong match if you have 12+ years in data/metadata architecture and want to drive AI-ready data standards.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $92,700–$203,940 + bonus eligible

Build and deploy LLM and agent-based solutions on GCP to improve Medicare Stars, using Python, PyTorch, Transformers, and MCP/agent frameworks. Ideal for data scientists with real production LLM experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Hartford, CT (open location, US-based)

Hartford, CT (open location, US-based) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (most US locations): $104,800–$192,200

Consulting role focused on cybersecurity for SAP (S/4HANA, ECC, RISE), covering IAM, data protection, cloud security, and more. Great if you have 3–5 years in cyber with SAP security exposure and want client-facing work.

Employer: EY

Location: Hartford, CT (open location, US-based)

Hartford, CT (open location, US-based) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (most US locations): $144,900–$265,800

Lead SAP cyber workstreams, manage teams, and advise executives on SAP security architecture and Zero Trust. Best for experienced managers with 5+ years in SAP-focused cybersecurity consulting.

Employer: New York Technology Partners

New York Technology Partners Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Long-term contract

Long-term contract Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on GCP GenAI role building Gemini-based apps, RAG pipelines, and agents for insurance use cases. Strong fit if you’re a Python/GCP engineer with real Vertex AI, vector search, and LangChain/LangGraph experience.

Employer: Datum Technologies Group

Datum Technologies Group Location: Hartford, CT (onsite)

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Bridge insurance business and AI, owning high‑value AI use cases from idea to implementation across underwriting, claims, and pricing. Great for senior insurance pros who understand GenAI patterns and like product-style leadership.

Employer: Smart IT Frame LLC

Smart IT Frame LLC Location: Hartford, CT (hybrid, 3 days/week)

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Lead performance testing with Neoload, build test plans, integrate into CI/CD, and mentor junior testers. Ideal if you have 7–11 years in performance testing plus strong monitoring tool experience.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Hartford, CT (hybrid, any US location near a Jacobs office)

Hartford, CT (hybrid, any US location near a Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000–$180,000 + potential bonus

Manage telecom design for data center projects, leading a team on structured cabling, inside/outside plant, and standards. Great for RCDD-certified leaders with data center and low-voltage experience.

Employer: Aquent (for an enterprise client)

Aquent (for an enterprise client) Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Senior Db2 for z/OS systems engineer role owning installation, tuning, DR, and modernization in a hybrid cloud environment. Best for mainframe DB pros with 8+ years’ Db2 systems programming experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s fresh. Hartford’s tech market moves fast—don’t sit on a role that fits you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.