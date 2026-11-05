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💻 Hartford IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Hartford’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI roles, plus big consulting names hiring for remote and hybrid work. If you’re in IT, data, or cybersecurity, this is a great time to make a move.
Decision Science Analyst
- Employer: Kobie
- Location: Hartford, CT (remote-first)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on loyalty and customer analytics for major brands, turning complex customer data into dashboards and insights. Great fit if you love Python/SQL, segmentation, and telling stories with data in a client-facing role.
Sr. Epic Beaker Analyst
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $121,000–$143,000 + bonus eligible
Lead Epic Beaker build, testing, and go‑live support across multiple markets with limited travel. Ideal for someone with deep Beaker implementation experience who wants consulting work without constant on-site demands.
Cornerstone Technical Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,700–$170,900 + bonus eligible
Help clients modernize their learning and HR tech using Cornerstone and related LMS/LXP tools. Good match if you’ve implemented Cornerstone or similar platforms and enjoy integrations, APIs, and agile delivery.
Workday Consultant (Financials)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,100–$179,500 + bonus eligible
Support Workday Financials implementations from configuration through testing and go‑live. Great for consultants with at least one ERP Financials implementation and interest in cloud finance systems.
Sr. Manager Business Analysis – Medicare/Medicaid
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Hartford, CT (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,400–$182,549 + bonus & equity eligible
Senior individual contributor role leading tech-enabled Medicare initiatives, especially C‑SNP condition verification. Perfect if you know Medicare/Medicaid operations and like blending business analysis with project leadership.
Principal Engineer, Clinical Data and AI Platforms
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,200–$288,400 + bonus & equity eligible
Own the architecture of a large GCP-based clinical data and AI platform, including LLM systems and AI-assisted development/operations. A fit for very senior cloud/data engineers with strong GCP, distributed systems, and ML/LLM experience.
Python Developer (PySpark, AWS, Angular/React)
- Employer: VLink Inc
- Location: Remote (HQ in Hartford, CT)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Full‑stack contract role building Python backends, PySpark data pipelines, and Angular/React frontends on AWS. Great if you have 5–7 years’ experience and like health insurance data projects.
CTIO – Platform Support Operations Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,500–$212,280 + bonus eligible
Lead platform support operations across cloud and on‑prem, managing DevSecOps teams, incidents, and observability tools. Best for managers with strong infrastructure, security, and automation backgrounds.
CTIO – DevOps Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$151,470 + bonus eligible
Hands‑on DevSecOps role automating workflows, CI/CD, and cloud infrastructure. Good step if you have ~3 years’ experience with Jenkins, GitLab/GitHub, Linux, containers, and monitoring tools.
Lead Director – Cloud & Platform Engineering (Health100)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,200–$288,400 + bonus & equity eligible
Executive‑level cloud leader shaping multi‑cloud (GCP, AWS, Azure) platform strategy and engineering for Health100. Ideal for seasoned cloud/platform leaders with deep IaC, SRE partnership, and multi‑cloud experience.
Databricks Workspace Enablement Lead
- Employer: Droisys
- Location: Hartford, CT (4 days/week onsite)
- Type: Contract (12+ months, SOW)
- Salary: Not listed
Own governance, monitoring, and standards for a large Databricks platform (Unity Catalog, medallion architecture). Great for senior Databricks practitioners focused on platform operations rather than pipeline dev.
Principal Semantic Architect
- Employer: Cognizant
- Location: Hartford, CT (hybrid, 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,000–$170,000 + bonus eligible
Lead enterprise semantic architecture—ontologies, taxonomies, business glossaries, and knowledge frameworks—for modern data and AI platforms. Strong match if you have 12+ years in data/metadata architecture and want to drive AI-ready data standards.
Sr Data Scientist – Medicare Member Experience
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $92,700–$203,940 + bonus eligible
Build and deploy LLM and agent-based solutions on GCP to improve Medicare Stars, using Python, PyTorch, Transformers, and MCP/agent frameworks. Ideal for data scientists with real production LLM experience.
Cyber – SAP Cybersecurity Senior (Consulting)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Hartford, CT (open location, US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US locations): $104,800–$192,200
Consulting role focused on cybersecurity for SAP (S/4HANA, ECC, RISE), covering IAM, data protection, cloud security, and more. Great if you have 3–5 years in cyber with SAP security exposure and want client-facing work.
Cyber – SAP Cybersecurity Manager (Consulting)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Hartford, CT (open location, US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US locations): $144,900–$265,800
Lead SAP cyber workstreams, manage teams, and advise executives on SAP security architecture and Zero Trust. Best for experienced managers with 5+ years in SAP-focused cybersecurity consulting.
Data / Gen AI Engineer
- Employer: New York Technology Partners
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Long-term contract
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on GCP GenAI role building Gemini-based apps, RAG pipelines, and agents for insurance use cases. Strong fit if you’re a Python/GCP engineer with real Vertex AI, vector search, and LangChain/LangGraph experience.
Insurance AI Solution Lead
- Employer: Datum Technologies Group
- Location: Hartford, CT (onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Bridge insurance business and AI, owning high‑value AI use cases from idea to implementation across underwriting, claims, and pricing. Great for senior insurance pros who understand GenAI patterns and like product-style leadership.
Senior Performance Tester – Neoload
- Employer: Smart IT Frame LLC
- Location: Hartford, CT (hybrid, 3 days/week)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Lead performance testing with Neoload, build test plans, integrate into CI/CD, and mentor junior testers. Ideal if you have 7–11 years in performance testing plus strong monitoring tool experience.
Telecommunications Section Manager
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Hartford, CT (hybrid, any US location near a Jacobs office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$180,000 + potential bonus
Manage telecom design for data center projects, leading a team on structured cabling, inside/outside plant, and standards. Great for RCDD-certified leaders with data center and low-voltage experience.
Database Administrator [AQ-25353]
- Employer: Aquent (for an enterprise client)
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior Db2 for z/OS systems engineer role owning installation, tuning, DR, and modernization in a hybrid cloud environment. Best for mainframe DB pros with 8+ years’ Db2 systems programming experience.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s fresh. Hartford’s tech market moves fast—don’t sit on a role that fits you.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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