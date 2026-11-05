🏥 Hartford Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Roles From $19–$375K

Hartford’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – big systems like Hartford HealthCare, Trinity Health, CVS Health, and more are all hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level techs to senior physicians and remote clinical jobs.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Hartford, CT (travel across CT)

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: $19/hour Perform transthoracic echocardiograms for seniors in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities. Good fit if you’re an RDCS with echo experience who likes working independently and making a direct impact on geriatric care.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England / Saint Francis Hospital

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $41–$62/hour Lead risk management across inpatient and outpatient settings, including incident reviews, RCAs, and safety huddles. Ideal for an RN or healthcare leader with hospital risk, regulatory, or legal experience who wants strong benefits and day‑one coverage.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time Certified Surg Tech role in an ambulatory surgery center setting. Great option if you want regular OR work with the backing of a large, mission‑driven health system and full benefits.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute

Location: 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30am–5pm Busy oncology office/infusion center role combining phlebotomy, specimen processing, and front‑office tasks. Good for someone with at least 1 year phlebotomy and lab experience who wants steady weekday hours.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare / Hartford Hospital

Location: 79 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, nights, no call

Extra Pay: Up to $30,000 in shift differentials on top of base pay Join a high‑acuity surgical/trauma ICU team with lots of autonomy and teaching opportunities. Best for experienced ICU APPs who are comfortable managing complex ventilated patients on night shift.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Location: Telecommute from Hartford area

Type: Full-time contract, 9am–5pm

Pay: $22–$27/hour Remote coding and auditing for outpatient family practice using 2021 E/M guidelines. Requires CPC certification and strong EM leveling skills; comes with a full benefits package for eligible contractors.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England / Saint Francis Hospital

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, 32 hrs, 7am–3pm, weekends/holidays required Monitor cardiac rhythms on telemetry and support RNs with data collection. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and can complete in‑house cardiac monitoring training.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England At Home

Location: Hartford Region (home care)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–4:30pm, rotating weekends

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on (paid in 4 installments) Provide one‑on‑one PT in patients’ homes using your CT PT license and home‑care skills. Comes with day‑one medical, PTO, 403(b) match, mileage reimbursement, and strong orientation.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Francis Hospital & Medical Center

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, day shift, every other weekend/holiday High‑pace lab role handling incoming specimens, accessioning in the system, and routing to the right benches. Good fit if you have a high school diploma plus lab or medical office experience.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare / Hartford Hospital

Location: 132 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT

Type: Per diem, Mon–Fri 8am–4:30pm as needed Outpatient RN role in a busy teaching primary care clinic serving largely Medicaid and bilingual patients. Requires BSN and CT RN license; great if you like chronic disease management and team‑based care.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England / Saint Francis Hospital

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs, 7pm–7:30am, every other weekend/holiday Provide direct patient care and assist nurses and providers in a Level 1 Trauma Center ED. Ideal for EMT‑B, MA, or CNA candidates with BLS who want strong benefits and ED experience.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England / Saint Francis Hospital

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs, 12‑hour nights, rotating weekends/holidays

Pay: $36.15–$59.95/hour (based on RN experience) Care for high‑ and low‑risk obstetric patients in a busy L&D unit with LDR rooms and C‑section ORs. Great for RNs with or without prior L&D experience who want unit‑based specialty pay and full benefits.

Employer: CVS Health / Aetna

Location: Work‑from‑home (must work EST or CST hours)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm + limited weekends/holiday

Pay: $174,070–$374,920/year + bonus & equity eligibility Physician leadership role doing utilization management, appeals, and pharmacy reviews for integrated Duals plans. Requires MD/DO, board certification, active license (Florida or ability to obtain), and 3–5 years clinical plus managed care experience.

Employer: Cadence

Location: Remote from Connecticut

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm or 9am–6pm ET

Pay: $26–$30/hour Virtual chronic care role doing phone outreach, coaching, and care coordination for Medicare patients with conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Must be CT‑based with an active compact LPN/LVN license (NY license preferred); Spanish strongly preferred.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group

Location: 85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri Clinic‑based RN supporting neuromuscular and stroke programs in a large specialty practice. Good for CT‑licensed RNs who like complex neuro patients, triage, and working closely with providers.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare / Hartford Hospital

Location: 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time (10 hrs leadership, 30 hrs faculty practice) Outpatient academic IM role teaching UCONN residents in a community health clinic. Offers guaranteed base salary, sign‑on, relocation, loan support, CME time and budget, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Connecticut Children’s

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time Lead EEG technologist role with both clinical and educational duties, including staff training, QA, and accreditation support. Requires Registered EEG Technologist certification, 5–7 years EEG experience preferred, and BLS.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.