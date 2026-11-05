🎓 Hartford Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Hartford has some strong openings right now for people who love teaching, coaching, and helping schools improve. Here are several roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next step in education.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Hartford, CT (Remote role, U.S. based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000/year (plus annual incentive eligibility)

This is a senior research/learning science role shaping clinical assessment tools in areas like speech & language, cognition, and early childhood. Great fit if you have a Ph.D. plus 5+ years in clinical or school settings and want to lead research, guide product design, and explore how AI can improve assessments.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England – Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: $83,304 – $133,328/year

This Nurse Senior–Educator role focuses on ICU and critical care education, leading orientation, simulations, and ongoing training for high-acuity units. Ideal if you’re an experienced ICU RN with CT license, working toward or holding an MSN, and you enjoy mentoring nurses and building evidence-based education programs.

Employer: State of Connecticut – Department of Education

Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid, 450 Columbus Blvd + statewide school visits)

Type: Full-time, 35 hours/week, first shift

Salary: Not listed

Multiple roles helping support school and district improvement, charter oversight, and grants under Connecticut’s ESSA plan. Best for folks with an advanced degree (education, leadership, public admin/policy) and 5+ years in PK–12, who like data analysis, site visits, and writing reports that drive real change.

Employer: CREC

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Part-time (can pair with a full-time academic role)

Salary: $7,000 – $12,000/year

Lead and coordinate a high school’s athletic programs—from hiring and mentoring coaches to managing facilities, eligibility, and game-day operations. Great if you love sports, enjoy organizing people and events, and want to build a strong, inclusive athletic culture for student-athletes.

Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI)

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,709 – $70,252/year

Teach smaller classes of K–12 students who need extra academic, behavioral, and social-emotional support, using evidence-based models and PBIS. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, valid teaching credential, and want strong training, tuition help, and clear growth paths in special education.

If one of these speaks to you, open the link, skim the requirements, and get that application in while the roles are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.