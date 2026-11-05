🚧 Hartford Construction Jobs: Multiple West Shore Home Openings

Hartford’s home improvement scene is busy right now, and West Shore Home is hiring for several hands-on roles. If you like early starts, steady hours, and working on real projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: West Shore Home

West Shore Home Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Full-time (W2)

Pay: $50.00–$58.00/hour

Use your Connecticut P1 Master Plumber License to pull permits, handle inspections, and be the go-to plumbing expert for the Hartford branch. Monday–Friday, 6:30 AM start, with full benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays/PTO, and room to grow while leading and training install teams.

Employer: West Shore Home

West Shore Home Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Full-time (W2)

Pay: $21–$24/hour

Hands-on role installing replacement windows and exterior doors in customers’ homes, Monday–Friday with a 6:30 AM warehouse start. Good fit if you have carpentry/remodeling experience (or are eager to learn), and want steady work with health benefits, 401(k) match, and paid training.

Employer: West Shore Home

West Shore Home Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Type: Full-time (W2)

Pay: $21–$24/hour

Focus on bath and shower remodels while following clear safety and install procedures and giving customers a 5-star experience. Monday–Friday, 6:30 AM start, with full benefits, PTO, and strong growth potential for people with carpentry/remodeling skills or solid construction experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.