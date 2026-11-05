🤝 Hartford Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Hartford has some solid community-focused roles open right now, from one-on-one support work to state-level consumer advocacy. If you like helping people and being active in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, single-day booking (Nov 11, 2026, 10 AM–5 PM)

Salary: Not listed

This is a one-day job caring for one 16‑month‑old child. Pure childcare only—no driving, feeding, bathing, bedtime, or housework, and no pets in the home.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Institute of Living

Location: Hartford, CT (HH Donnelly Building)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on a multi‑disciplinary team supporting children in an inpatient mental health setting. You’ll gather social histories, provide counseling and guidance, and connect families with community resources; Bachelor’s in human services required.

Employer: State of Connecticut – Department of Banking

Location: Hartford, CT (260 Constitution Plaza)

Type: Full-time, first shift, hybrid

Salary: Not listed

Help Connecticut consumers with questions and complaints about banks, lenders, and other financial services. This role mixes investigation, mediation, and public education, and includes reviewing laws, writing reports, and sometimes preparing materials for hearings.

Employer: YWCA Hartford Region

Location: Hartford, CT 06105 (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week), hybrid

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Support adults in the YW Tech Lab program by building employer partnerships, placing participants in jobs, and coaching them on resumes, interviews, and job search skills. Great fit if you know the tech job market and care about equity in employment.

Employer: Center for Human Development (CHD)

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time (set weekly schedule)

Full-time (set weekly schedule) Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour, plus benefits (health, dental, life, PTO, holidays)

Work directly with young adults in recovery, helping with daily living skills, transportation, and community activities that build confidence and independence. Requires a driver’s license and insured vehicle; experience with psychiatric or co‑occurring disorders is a plus.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.