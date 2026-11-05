🔧 Hartford Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hartford has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from hospital housekeeping to union maintenance and winter snow work. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Francis Hospital)

Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Francis Hospital) Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, Evening shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $21.80 per hour

Hospital housekeeping role keeping patient rooms and hospital areas clean and safe. Expect a mix of light and heavy cleaning (mopping, buffing floors, shampooing carpets, moving furniture) with clear procedures and training. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, tuition help) and room to grow within a large health system.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Hartford, CT (mobile across ~22 retail buildings)

Type: Full-time, Union role (Local 30)

Pay: $32.30 – $38.00 per hour

Union maintenance tech job handling repairs and preventive maintenance across multiple retail buildings. Good fit if you like variety in your day and working at different sites. Includes access to health, vision, dental, retirement plans, paid time off, and other standard benefits through Cushman & Wakefield.

Employer: Riverview Landscapes

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Seasonal / On-call, in person

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour (higher end for truck leads who can drive the team)

Winter-only role clearing snow with shovels and snow blowers to keep walkways and sites safe. On-call work with irregular hours, including nights and holidays, so it’s ideal if you want high hourly pay and can be flexible when storms hit. Weekly pay, referral program, and chances to move up in landscaping and snow operations.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance and snow roles tend to get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.