🏗️ Hartford Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Hartford’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks with PE licenses and utility or water experience. If you’re mid- to senior-level, there are some strong six-figure options here.

Employer: Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT)

Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT) Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation + ESOP)

Dig into why buildings and structures fail, then recommend repairs. You’ll use your PE license and structural background on fire, weather, impact, and foundation cases, with a mix of field work, analysis, and clear report writing for non-technical clients. EDT offers employee ownership (ESOP), strong benefits, and a focus on work–life balance.

Employer: Fuss & O'Neill

Location: Hartford, CT (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $170,000/year

Lead complex drinking water infrastructure projects for municipal and industrial clients, from hydraulic modeling and PFAS treatment design to storage tanks, pump stations, and treatment plants. This hybrid role mixes technical leadership, client work, and mentoring junior staff, with flexible schedules, generous PTO, and strong growth paths. PE required (or within 6 months).

Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing

Employer: Eversource Energy

Location: Hartford, CT (travel across CT/MA/NH)

(travel across CT/MA/NH) Type: Full-time, Hybrid

Salary: $129,450 – $143,830/year + potential incentive

Plan and model the electric distribution system—feeders, substations, DER integration (solar, EVs, storage), and long-range capacity needs. You’ll lead studies, support regulatory filings, and guide cross-functional teams, with a strong focus on reliability and future grid tech. Electrical Engineering degree required; 5+ years in distribution planning/design/operations.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—Hartford’s higher-paying engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.