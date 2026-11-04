🍽️ Hartford Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hartford’s food scene is busy and hiring, from upscale dining rooms to cozy coffee spots. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of guests, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Darden – The Capital Grille

Darden – Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.94 – $30.75 per hour

Upscale steakhouse line cook role working sauté or broiler, cooking to order and plating to strict recipes. Weekly pay, anniversary pay, paid sick leave, medical/dental/vision, multiple insurance and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and a 401(k) match after one year (21+), with a strong focus on safety and sanitation.

Employer: Darden – The Capital Grille

Darden – Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.94 – $22.50 per hour

Back-of-house role keeping dishes, smallwares, and restrooms clean so the kitchen and dining room can run smoothly. Offers weekly pay, anniversary pay, paid sick leave, medical/dental/vision, multiple insurance and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and a 401(k) match after one year (21+), in a polished, safety-focused restaurant.

Employer: Story and Soil Coffee Company

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.94 per hour

Specialty coffee barista role with immediate needs for Wednesday/Saturday and Sunday/Monday shifts. You’ll make high-quality coffee, get cross-trained in the kitchen for breakfast items, and work in a small team that values authenticity, enthusiasm, and hospitality, plus an employee discount.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.