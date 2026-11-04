⚖️ Hartford Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Hartford’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially in insurance, healthcare, and state government. If you’ve got an eye for detail and like rules, audits, and investigations, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Travelers

Location: Hartford, CT (Business Insurance – Legal Services)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,200 – $119,000/year

Support Travelers’ attorneys and business partners with legal research, contracts, and compliance tools while helping streamline policies and procedures. Great fit if you have paralegal/compliance experience, strong tech skills (legal databases, MS Office), and want big-company benefits from day one.

Employer: AXA XL

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,300 – $154,900/year

Handle and steer complex general liability and commercial auto claims managed by TPAs, set strategy, and work closely with underwriters, brokers, and counsel. Ideal if you’ve got GL/auto claims experience, like negotiating and collaborating with a virtual team, and want strong pay plus global-company perks.

Employer: State of Connecticut – Department of Consumer Protection

Location: Hartford, CT (450 Columbus Blvd, hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, first shift (Mon–Fri, some weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Investigate consumer fraud and unfair trade practices in areas like home improvement, human trafficking, and homemaker/companion agencies. Good match if you have investigatory or regulatory experience, enjoy field work and report writing, and want state benefits plus telework options.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $46,988 – $112,200/year + bonus eligibility

Application window: Anticipated close 11/09/2026

Lead Medicaid provider compliance and audits, drive risk-mitigation projects, and partner across teams to keep operations aligned with state and federal rules. Great for someone with healthcare audit/compliance experience, strong Excel and data skills, and an interest in large-scale health system work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting will spark ideas for other roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.