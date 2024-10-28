Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Hartford Courant

    ‘A Christmas Story, The Musical’ gets two-month holiday run at Goodspeed Opera House

    By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant,

    2 days ago

    Goodspeed Musicals has premiered stage versions of multiple holiday musicals, from “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter” to “Holiday Inn” to “Christmas in Connecticut” to its own homegrown “A Connecticut Christmas Carol.” This year’s holiday treat is an established hit, the musical version of the movie classic “A Christmas Story,” running Nov. 1 through Dec. 29.

    Songs such as “Before the Old Man Comes Home,” “When You’re a Wimp,” “Sticky Situation” and “Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun” musicalize the childhood adventures of little Ralphie Parker, a wide-eyed boy balancing his childhood traumas with hopes of a merry Christmas.

    “A Christmas Story” grew out of several comic semi-autobiographical short stories by midwestern writer and radio personality Jean Shepherd, originally published in the 1960s and ‘70s. The movie, directed by Bob Clark and narrated by Shepherd, was co-written by Shepherd, Clark and Leigh Brown. It was turned into a Broadway musical in 2012, with a book by Joseph Robinette and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

    At the time, Pasek and Paul were best known for their 2010 musical version of “James and the Giant Peach” (which was workshopped at Goodspeed) and for several children’s musicals for TheatreWorks USA. Just a few years later, they were the toast of Broadway for “Dear Evan Hansen” and had written songs for “La La Land” and “The Great Showman.” They are among the less than 30 people who are deemed “EGOTs” for having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

    “A Christmas Story: The Musical” has had real staying power, with a national tour continuing for years after the Broadway run and a live TV broadcast in 2017. The tours were brief, traveling only during the holiday weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Goodspeed, which has rarely done shows of such recent vintage, is giving the show one of the longest runs at any single theater outside of Broadway.

    The musical has been seen in Connecticut multiple times. Hartford audiences have also seen “A Christmas Story” amusingly mocked every season in TheaterWorks’ “Christmas on the Rocks.” That holiday staple opens with a scene featuring a grown-up Ralphie who’s had his eye shot out by a BB gun and has a fetish for wearing bunny suits.

    This new Goodspeed production is directed by Hunter Foster, whose previous Goodspeed projects include “The Circus in Winter” and “The Summer of ‘42” as writer and “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “A Connecticut Christmas Carol” as director. He seems an appropriate choice to helm “A Christmas Story” as his career, whether as a director or a performer, is studded with shows, mostly funny ones, set in the mid-20th century such as “Grease,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “The Producers” on Broadway, a concert version of “Hair” and many productions of “Million Dollar Quartet.”

    Jenn Gambatese, who plays “Mother” in the Goodspeed’s “A Christmas Story,” has known Foster for years but has never worked on a show with him. She has her own resume of plays and musicals set in the 1940s, ’50s or ’60s.

    This is Gambatese’s fourth show for Goodspeed, and her third at the Goodspeed Opera House. The other one, “All Shook Up,” which premiered at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre and moved to Broadway, will be getting a 20th anniversary revival at the Goodspeed Opera House next season.

    “Goodspeed’s been a very important and special place in my life,” Gambatese said. “‘All Shook Up’ was my first job after becoming a mom.” She played Carrie in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel” at the Opera House in 2012. She has also been seen at other Connecticut theaters, in the premiere of the musical based on Shirley Jackson’s “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” directed by Anne Kauffman at Yale Rep in 2010, and in Mark Lamos’ production of Terrence McNally’s “Lips Together, Teeth Apart” at Westport Country Playhouse in 2011. Her first Broadway production was “Footloose” in 2000, and she went on to appear in key roles in the Broadway productions of “Hairspray,” “Tarzan” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

    When it’s suggested that “Mother” is one of “A Christmas Story”’s trickier roles — it’s one of only two female leads in the musical — Gambatese readily agrees. “Isn’t that emblematic of mothers? She’s an unsung hero. She’s an unnamed hero, known only as Mother,” she said. “The father’s called The Old Man but he’s also got a name, Frank.”

    The Old Man is played by Jim Stanek, who appeared in two of Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre shows, “Passing Through” and Pasek and Paul’s “James and the Giant Peach.” John Scherer, whose previous Goodspeed shows range from “By Jeeves” to “The Drowsy Chaperone,” has the Shepherd narrator role.

    “A Christmas Story, The Musical” is full of social stereotypes of 1940 middle America. “For the kids in the show and in the audience, there’s a glimpse of a history lesson,” Gambatese said. “Like they might say ‘Why is not putting all that used Christmas wrapping paper into a garbage bag?’ but the garbage bag was not invented until 1950.”

    She hasn’t played Mother before, but grew up with the movie. “I’m from Cleveland, Ohio, where it was filmed,” she said. “When I first saw the musical at Madison Square Garden, I knew the movie so well. But the musical goes to deeper, heartfelt places. It kind of wrecked me emotionally. Audiences are going to see themselves in the show. It’s about the challenges of parenting, the joys of the holidays. There are dogs in the show, too (trained by Connecticut-based animal trainer Bill Berloni).”

    A two-month run, including several weeks of preview performances, is a rare gift for a show that traditionally has gotten short tours with minimal rehearsal periods.

    “That’s the gift of Goodspeed in general,” Gambatese said. “It’s not like stock theater where you get two weeks to put it up. It can’t be overstated: Goodspeed is a cornerstone of American musical theater.”

    “A Christmas Story, The Musical” runs Nov. 1 through Dec. 29 at the Goodspeed Opera House, 6 Main St., East Haddam. Performances are Wednesdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 and 6:30 p.m. with added Thursday matinees at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12, 19 and 26. There are no performances on Dec. 24 or 25. goodspeed.org .

    Related Search

    BroadwayGoodspeed opera houseChristmas musicalsBroadway musicalsGoodspeed musicalsA Christmas story

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    'Andy Griffith Show' Star Betty Lynn Broke Down in Tears on the Sad Day Don Knotts Left the Series
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Migrant children arriving in Denver alone, without families, shelter worker says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Producer with CT roots gives fans inside look at lives of NBA stars in Netflix series ‘Starting 5’
    Hartford Courant 2 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Why This Wildlife Center in Massachusetts Needs Your Help Carving 1,000 Pumpkins
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Immigrant gangs: Aurorans plead for council assistance
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy