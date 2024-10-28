Dangerous time for CT motorists: It’s peak season for deer collisions

As the days get colder and the nights are darker longer, experts are warning Connecticut motorists to stay alert as the chances of colliding with deer are greatest during the final months of the year.

According to the AAA , deer crashes are most common between October and December for two reasons: Mating season and daylight saving time.

The mating, or rutting, season for deer in Connecticut runs from late October to mid-December , with the peak being the last two weeks in November, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection . During this time, mature bucks become increasingly active and less cautious to establish dominance within their territory. Deer also commonly abandon typical daytime habits and begin moving about in search of a mate, DEEP said.

This erratic behavior makes deer more dangerous to motorists on the state’s roadways, according to AAA .

“Deer crashes can occur quickly and in unexpected locations,” said Alec Slatky, managing director of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Drivers need to be especially vigilant this time of year.”

According to data from AAA, between 2019 and 2023, there were 4,791 deer crashes in Connecticut. The number of crashes varies from year to year, with 2022 having the most crashes and 2023 having the fewest. While deer collisions can happen throughout the year, the state tends to see a spike in the fall, with 417 deer-related crashes between October and December of 2023, AAA data shows.

The number of deer collisions is down from the early 2000s, when the deer population was at its height, according to deer and moose wildlife biologist Andrew Labonte, who works with DEEP’s wildlife division. In 1996, there were an estimated 150,000 deer in Connecticut.

“We estimate the state’s deer population to be around 100,000 today,” Labonte said. “Most of the population is in Fairfield County and along the shoreline where there are the least amount of predators. We found that there is a smaller population in Litchfield County because bear and bobcats are in greater numbers, which have an impact on fawn survivability.”

Labonte said hunting is also more difficult in Fairfield County than in other parts of the state that are more rural and have more open space. Because of the smaller tracts of forests that are not able to be hunted, deer have thrived in southern Connecticut. Despite the pockets of deer population growth, the overall number of deer statewide has declined due to the expansion of hunting and incentive programs.

“In the 1990s, with the initiation of the replacement tag program, once hunters harvested a female deer they were able to get a free replacement tag that allowed them to continue to harvest female deer,” Labonte said. “Essentially this program gave hunters an unlimited harvest of female deer. Then hunting season was expanded to the end of January in the early 2000s. So that’s when we began to see a real decline in population.”

Since the early 2000s, several incentive programs have been introduced, expanding deer hunting across the state. Connecticut’s Earn-a-Buck program, started in 2005, allows hunters to qualify for a replacement either-sex tag by registering three antlerless deer from private land in the same season. In 2013, the state legalized crossbow hunting statewide and in 2015, the state permitted hunting on Sundays. Labonte said these laws have kept the deer population under control over the last decade.

“Increasing and allowing the use of additional tools for deer hunting in the state, deer/vehicle accidents have been declining over the last few decades,” Labonte said. “That’s been the intent from the beginning.”

While DEEP officials still urge caution, Labonte said deer may be less active than in prior years. Acorns from oak trees are a vital food source for deer, especially in rutting season. The more acorn production, the less deer have to travel to find them, leading to fewer road crossings.

“Acorn availability heavily influences deer activity, so when there’s not a lot of acorns, deer move around a lot more,” Labonte said. “This year we’re seeing there’s a lot of acorns, which makes hunting a lot more difficult because deer aren’t traveling as much. But the upside is with more acorns, deer may cross roads less than usual.”

Most deer collisions are common near sunset, although 77% of the collisions occurred during the day last year in Connecticut, according to AAA data.

“Extra vigilance is required to anticipate and avoid a deer darting into the roadway, especially during evening hours,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Deer are unpredictable and can appear in front of your vehicle suddenly and without warning. Remember, if you see one deer, there’s a good chance that more deer are nearby.”

To help prevent a crash or to reduce damage from an animal collision, AAA suggests motorists:

Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate areas with high levels of deer activity.

Keep focused on the road. Ditching distractions is one of the easiest ways to be ready if a deer comes out of nowhere.

Be especially attentive in the early morning and evening hours. Many animals, especially deer, are most active from 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic. Animals can be spotted sooner and the light reflecting off their eyes will often reveal their location.

Slow down and watch for other deer to appear. Deer rarely travel alone, so if there is one, more are likely nearby.

Resist the urge to swerve. Keep both hands firmly on the wheel and don’t change lanes. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don’t know which way to run. It can also put motorists in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause the vehicle to crash into something.

If the crash is imminent take your foot off the brake. During hard braking, the front end of a vehicle is pulled downward which can cause the animal to travel up over the hood towards the windshield. Letting off the brake can protect motorists from windshield strikes because the animal is more likely to be pushed to one side of the vehicle or over the top of the vehicle.

In the event of a deer strike, AAA recommends:

Calling the police and avoid making contact with the animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt people or further injure itself.

Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on, whether it’s light or dark outside.

If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive.

Motorists should contact their insurance agent as quickly as possible to report any damage.

